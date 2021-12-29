ALLIE BROOKS: A need to expand the use of sobriety tests

Work places/schools – Do I enjoy going to work/school? Is my work environment inviting or toxic? Is my relationship with my employees, students, and customers motivated by genuine concerns or self-centered motives? Am I a person of integrity, honesty, humility, and compassion? When it comes to resolving problems, do I include or ask for input from those being impacted by the decision making?

Faith houses – Do my actions during the week reflect the God-centered works that we sing, pray, and read about during our worship services? What are my feelings about persons who may attend our services who do not look like me, dress like me, or just different from me?

Unlike taking a sobriety test for driving under the influence or drinking while intoxicated, taking a sobriety test in the above areas are meant for preventive measures that lead to a better environment. If, in our assessments, we honestly admit that there is a problem, the fact that there is a willingness to recover is a sign of strength.