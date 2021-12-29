 Skip to main content
ALLIE BROOKS: A need to expand the use of sobriety tests
ALLIE BROOKS: A need to expand the use of sobriety tests

I sincerely hope that all of you enjoyed and continue to enjoy the various holy and holiday celebrations, whether it be Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, or another celebratory occasion.

We need to keep celebrating, accentuating the positive in our spiritual and personal lives. For parents and other adult family members, this week is an opportunity for teachable moments with the children about writing thank-you cards and notes that express appreciation for the gifts received and wishing all a happy new year.

This week is a time for some of us to plan something special for the new year while others make some New Year’s resolutions. The Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are committed throughout this week and weekend to keeping us safe by enforcing the Sober or Slammer Driver Program as it relates to the abuse of alcohol and other drugs while driving. I am a proponent of the idea that the use of sobriety tests need to be expanded to family life, the work places, schools, faith houses and other areas of our lives.

There is a greater need, in my opinion, to assess where we are and where we need to improve as we prepare to enter year 2022. As a part of its definition, sobriety involves being clear-headed, serious, thoughtful, and non-indulgent.

Family life – As we approach this year 2022, how do we evaluate our family status? How did we do over the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa celebrations? What are our strengths? Was our atmosphere harmonious or argumentative? Did we make our guests feel invited or uninvited? Was an effort made to repair possible broken relationships or will we proceed with business as usual?

Work places/schools – Do I enjoy going to work/school? Is my work environment inviting or toxic? Is my relationship with my employees, students, and customers motivated by genuine concerns or self-centered motives? Am I a person of integrity, honesty, humility, and compassion? When it comes to resolving problems, do I include or ask for input from those being impacted by the decision making?

Faith houses – Do my actions during the week reflect the God-centered works that we sing, pray, and read about during our worship services? What are my feelings about persons who may attend our services who do not look like me, dress like me, or just different from me?

Unlike taking a sobriety test for driving under the influence or drinking while intoxicated, taking a sobriety test in the above areas are meant for preventive measures that lead to a better environment. If, in our assessments, we honestly admit that there is a problem, the fact that there is a willingness to recover is a sign of strength.

As we approach a new year, not everyone will embrace nor understand the necessity to be sober minded. If our behaviors are self-centered instead of being God-centered, we cannot stay where we are in order to go with God. As Henry Blackaby cites in his book, “Experiencing God,” we have to make some major adjustments. Being intoxicated with selfish motives, jealousy, envy, hostilities, and violence does not necessarily lead to a quick and easy fix. Yet, in all areas is a requirement for willing participants to believe recovery is possible and that things will get better. Teamwork and solidarity will go hand in hand for improved family/home environments, schools, and other workplaces, as well as faith houses.

Who among us can honestly say there is not a need for us to do better individually, as a family, community, city, county, state, nation, and world? Peace on earth and good will toward everyone should not be seasonal, but a daily walk in life for all.

Joy to the World

O Come All Ye Faithful

My Faith Looks Up to Thee

I Surrender All

Just As I Am

Take My Life And Let It Be

O Thou In Whose Presence

These are just a few reasons to take a sobriety test for a better 2022.

Allie Brooks

Allie Brooks

Allie E. Brooks Jr. is the past superintendent of Florence School District One and former principal of Wilson High School.

