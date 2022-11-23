ALLIE BROOKS: A Thanksgiving recognition for Holmes Elementary School

We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing;

He chastens and hastens His will to make known; The wicked oppressing now cease from distressing; Sing praises to His name, He forgets not His own.

Beside us to guide us our God with us joining, Ordaining, maintaining His kingdom divine. So from the beginning the fight we were winning: Thou, Lord, wast at our side; all glory be Thine!

We all do extol Thee, Thou leader in battle, And pray that Thou still our defender wilt be. Let Thy congregation escape tribulation: Thy name be ever praised! O Lord, make us free!

For those of us who attended Holmes Elementary School, some may remember singing this hymn during our Thanksgiving assembly program the Wednesday before getting out for the Thanksgiving holiday. Back in the day, we were out of school only Thanksgiving Day and the following Friday. Because Thanksgiving focuses upon a relationship between a faithful God and man, we pause to give thanks to Holmes Elementary School and the people that were and are in our lives today.

1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you!” Consequently, we humbly acknowledge the principal, Professor James Miller, whose daily words to all students was, “What you are now, you are now becoming.”

Like North Vista Elementary School in North Florence, Carver Elementary School in West Florence, Mars Bluff Elementary School in the Mars Bluff community, Savannah Grove Elementary School in the Savannah Grove community, Willow Creek Elementary, and many other segregated schools in the surrounding areas, we as students were blessed to be taught cursive writing, mathematics, English, social studies, and science with limited resources. Nevertheless, excellence was sought and attained. Holmes Elementary School had a band, basketball team, and Girls Glee Club that out- performed some college choirs in our state.

Holmes Elementary School, like other segregated schools for African American children, was a cultural center for its community. Plays, concerts, Halloween bazaars, and May Day festivities held on the front lawn were just a few activities that provided entertainment for family attendance and participation.

Holmes School had one custodian who was responsible for firing up the boiler that kept us warm through the fall and winter months. Too, he was responsible for the maintenance and

cleanliness of the entire building, Mr. James Gregg. Mr. Theodore Lester was a mathematics teacher and Mr. Phillip Brown was a later principal. I mention these persons because they were the only males in Holmes Elementary School at one time, a trend that continues today in many of our elementary schools.

In spite of the lack of financial resources, top-notch facilities, playground equipment, and other challenges, we thank all of those women and men who dedicated their lives and instructional talents to ensuring that each of us did our best, rain, shine, sleet, or snow. Thanksgiving reminds us to reflect upon where God has brought us from educationally.

Too, we owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the administrators, faculty, support staff, parents, and guardians of the Holmes Elementary School community for helping us become successful adults in various walks of life. I will not attempt to list the many outstanding persons who attended Holmes Elementary because, even though some have become famous, others are great, because others have learned how to serve, thanks to Holmes Elementary School.