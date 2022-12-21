ALLIE BROOKS: And on Earth peace, good will toward men

Once again we have been blessed to experience what some have described as “the most wonderful time of the year.” To me, Thanksgiving sets the tone for this time of the year by helping us focus on the sacred, giving thanks for the blessings that have been bestowed upon all of us.

Now we are in the midst of three significant celebrations, Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. I wish I could have the space to elaborate on all three to do justice to each, nevertheless, I choose to focus on the passage of scripture taken from Luke Chapter 2, verse 14 in the New Testament from the Bible (King James Version).

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and Chapters 1 and 2 of the Book of Luke gives an account of the announcement and birth of Jesus. The Messiah, Christmas carols, worship services in the various faith houses, as well as the beautiful decorations in and outside of homes, faith houses, businesses, towns, and cities help energize positive behaviors in people like no other time of the year.

My challenge to us is not to focus on the decorations and gifts, other than the gift of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but to individually and collectively commit to peace on earth and good will toward all men, women, and children, irrespective of their color, race, gender, faith or nationality. For various reasons that are too numerous for us to count, this is a tough time of the year for many of us emotionally. We pray for an inner peace for everyone. Good will to all men generates an attitude of friendliness and cooperation that is inclusive of everyone. While peace may not always produce an atmosphere of quietness, it does present harmonious relationships and civility in the midst of disagreements.

Stephen Levin says, “Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me. There is nothing to do but be.”

Helen Steiner Rice said, “Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.”

Dr. Martin Luther King said, “If we are to have peace on earth, our loyalties must become ecumenical rather than sectional. Our loyalties must transcend our race, our tribe, our class, and our nation; and this means we must develop a world perspective.”

If we can show benevolence, kindness, cooperation, and praiseworthy character to those we know and many that we do not know during this Christmas season, why can’t we do these acts of good will 24/7/365? What is it that prevents us throughout the year from setting aside some time individually and collectively in our homes, families, faith houses, schools, businesses, and all other areas of our community to commit to just being nice? There is an African Proverb that says, “The eye never forgets what the heart has seen.” Is Christmas a time to forgive as well as celebrate?

Galations 5:22-23( King James Version) tells us, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.” Peace on earth and good will to all is not just a seasonal act at Christmas, it is a daily lifestyle. After all of the trees and decorations have been taken down and stored for the coming years, let us be sure to let our light of good will shine before our family, co-workers, faith house members, community, and the world, so that we will glorify our Father.