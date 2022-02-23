ALLIE BROOKS: Black American history, critical race theory, and the truth

Mari Matsuda, a law professor at the University of Hawaii, who was an early developer of critical race theory, says “The problem is not bad people, the problem is a system that reproduces bad outcomes.”

Professor Kimberle W. Crenshaw, pioneering scholar and writer on critical race theory at Columbia Law School says CRT “is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced – the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that history has created these inequalities.”

Contrary to the belief of some parents of public school students that have appeared at several school district board meetings across America, the theory is typically taught at the graduate level and (1) interrogated the role of race and racism in society and (2) critiqued how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers. Too, instruction does not try to make white people feel badly about themselves. Discussions about the impact historical injustices have on people of color have spread nationally and globally in the sports world as well as corporate board rooms and other businesses for the purposes of building a roadmap to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplaces.