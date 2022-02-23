ALLIE BROOKS: Black American history, critical race theory, and the truth

My brothers and sisters, I approach you today on these three topics with profound love and sensitivity. I realize that for various reasons, some of us find the topics controversial along racial, political, faith based and other lines, which contribute to the racial divide that exists in the United States of America today.
The election of the 44th, 45th and 46th presidents of the United States has generated more divisive conduct in word and deed than anticipated. The election of the 44th president brought the first African American first family to the White House, an accomplishment thought to have helped America turn the corner in a positive manner as it relates to politics and race. While successfully being elected to a second term, the 44th president found himself to be the only president, thus far, to be called “a liar” during the State of the Union address before Congress and the nation and getting no legislative cooperation from a political party.
The election of the 45th president of the United States had drama during his political party and presidential debates. Moreover, after his election, the next four years of his presidency featured controversy along party lines and conduct that was questioned.
The death of George Floyd in May 2020 at the hands of three Minneapolis, Minnesota law enforcement officers generated national and worldwide protests across racial lines as well as conversations about racial justice and inequities. The handling of the COVID-19 health crisis revealed inequities in our communities as it relates to health care access and educational opportunities that are inequitable throughout rural, urban, and suburban America.
The election of the 46th president of the United States featured the largest voter participation in the history of our country. The election process brought multiple opportunities for some states in our nation to speak “truth to power” amid allegations of fraud and “a stolen election.”
Because of the election results in November 2020, several state legislatures have resorted to modern day voter suppression -– a historical tactic of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1800s toward persons of color. Because a broad coalition of white, brown, and black voters united in the election of the 46th president, black and brown voters are being targeted before the next elections in 2022 and 2024. Why? Because of the will of the majority in a democratic election in November 2020 was not respected as was done in November of 2016, 2012, and 2008.
Among other racially divisive agenda items that have been brought to the table is that of critical race theory. What is critical race theory?
Juliet Masiga, digital editor for World Economic Forum, shares the following. “Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. It examines how the legacy of slavery and segregation in the United States is embedded in modern-day legal systems and policies. And is the idea that racism is not a matter of individual bigotry but is systemic in America. CRT opponents characterize the theory’s anti-racism stance as racism against white people. But law professors say different.”
Mari Matsuda, a law professor at the University of Hawaii, who was an early developer of critical race theory, says “The problem is not bad people, the problem is a system that reproduces bad outcomes.”
Professor Kimberle W. Crenshaw, pioneering scholar and writer on critical race theory at Columbia Law School says CRT “is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced – the ways that racial inequality is facilitated, and the ways that history has created these inequalities.”
Contrary to the belief of some parents of public school students that have appeared at several school district board meetings across America, the theory is typically taught at the graduate level and (1) interrogated the role of race and racism in society and (2) critiqued how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers. Too, instruction does not try to make white people feel badly about themselves. Discussions about the impact historical injustices have on people of color have spread nationally and globally in the sports world as well as corporate board rooms and other businesses for the purposes of building a roadmap to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplaces.
For the purpose of embracing truth, I am asking my white, black, and brown brothers and sisters to use your computer skills and google “Black History Month.” Once you get the topic, scroll to the subtopic, “Black History Milestones: Timeline.” The exposure to this article can benefit all of us, if it is read in its entirety. This effort is not intended to embarrass anyone. George Orwell said “Telling the truth in an environment of deceit is a revolutionary act.” Telling the truth or uncovering lies, my brothers and sisters, may lead to a loss of friends, status, access to decision making or credibility. Integrity is telling myself the truth and honesty is telling the truth to other people.
The only people mad at you for speaking the truth are those that are living a lie. A crook thinks that everybody else is a crook.
Sandra Paddock, professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin, says that “the sin of commission is telling a lie and the sin of omission is failing to tell the truth.” Deuteronomy 6:6-9 (KJV) tells how to teach our children. I read in Proverbs 27:17(KJV) that “Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man/woman sharpeneth the countenance of his/her friend.” I heard a voice say in John 14:6 (KJV), “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is a former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.