ALLIE BROOKS: Interim Reports: The need for parental attention, action

Irrespective of the level of education a student may be, whether elementary, middle, high school, college/university, graduate school, teachers will periodically assess student learning.

More than ever before, parents and guardians of students in grades K-12 need to give their undivided attention to their children’s interim reports, which serve as a prerequisite for report cards. Interim reports and report cards have three basic components for measuring – knowledge, performance, and behavior.

Because of the varied impacts on student learning, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and guardians need to pay close attention to their child’s teacher’s assessment for learning during this first month of school.

A child’s socio-economic status does not limit one’s ability to learn.

Consequently, it is a total community responsibility to make certain that it does not limit a child’s opportunity to learn. In all that we do educationally, as well as in other professions, we must have vision, integrity, structure, and accountability (VISA).

Parents and guardians need to review the grades their child has received at this point in each subject area and carefully read the comments the teachers and administrators have made, as it relates to work habits and classroom behavior.

Please check your child’s agenda book to see if homework is being done consistently as well as noting any daily comments being written by teachers. Positive behavior is desired for all students, however, comments that document a child being disrespectful need to be addressed immediately. Too, the proper use of technology needs to be closely monitored.

The beginning of a new school year is often met with a vision of better outcomes than in previous years. Like commitments made in the making of New Year’s resolutions, high expectations and better work habits are promised.

Thus, parents and guardians must structure their home environments in a manner that holds their children accountable for doing better in school.

The kitchen table is just as good as a den, after meals have been served. In other words, the size of a house is no excuse doing homework. Some of us were raised in homes with less conveniences than some of you. We made it, so can you. Homework is school work to go.

The efforts of teachers need to be supported by homes that complement the school expectations of students in terms of teaching, learning, and behaving.

Show me a home that sets aside a time for uninterrupted study and I’ll show you a family that values education.

I encourage students to watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy before or after homework is done because it makes them think.

Excellence is a product of a child focused on being attentive to instructional lessons, following directions given by all school staff members, and being respectful.

Honesty is evidenced by our words matching our actions. Integrity shows up when our actions match our words.

Interim reports will indicate what areas our children are doing well and what areas need immediate attention.

Parents and guardians can assist students in appreciating school culture by talking about what they learned on their jobs or other experiences while sharing a family moment of togetherness.

To regain some of the oxygen that was lost during the pandemic, all homes and schools must partner for the sake of all of our children.

Let’s look at what WE can do together. This effort can be expanded to the community in support of the Florence Mayor’s Youth Initiative.

Our children are to be valued in our homes, schools, faith houses, neighborhoods and business communities. What grade do we strive to achieve in our continuing assessment as a community?