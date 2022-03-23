ALLIE BROOKS: Leadership, then there is spiritual leadership

My sisters and brothers, depending upon our age and experiences, we have seen persons in various leadership positions in military and civilian life. Some have been exemplary, some have performed in a range from satisfactory to excellent, and others were ill equipped.

Robert Johnson said, “Leadership is the ability to influence people and motivate them to do what needs to be done to accomplish a goal, vision, or mission.” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen reminds us: “Civilization is always in danger when those who have never learned to obey are given the right to command.”

How many of us have sat in meetings where the question is raised for volunteers to lead a particular effort, and no one steps forward to answer the call? Yet, when you decide to volunteer and do an exceptional job performance, some of those same people who sat in the room with you and had the opportunity to lead hate you because of your success. Can I get a witness? Then too, how many of us are victims of jealousy and envy in our work environment, some families, and even some faith house congregations because we have received unsolicited praise for being competent, trustworthy, honest, loyal, faithful, responsible, respectful, humble, polite, and godly?

I am reminded of three biblical lessons taught about leadership. The first lesson comes from Acts 6: 1-6 when the disciples were multiplied, there arose a murmuring of the Grecians against the Hebrews because there widows were neglected in the daily giving of food. Verses 2 and 3 documents the disciples requesting the multitude to “look ye out among you seven men of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom, whom we may appoint over this business.”

Lesson two comes from Mark 10:35-45 where James and John, the sons of Zebedee, asked Jesus could one sit on the right hand and the other the left hand in thy glory. When the other ten disciples heard what James and John had requested, they were not happy. Jesus used the situation to teach His disciples that “whosoever of you will be great among you, shall be your minister: And whosoever of you will be the chiefest, shall be servant of all. For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and give His life a ransom for many.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. referenced this passage of scripture in his sermon, “The Drum Major Instinct.” Dr. King talked the desire of some men and women wanting to be FIRST.

The final biblical lesson I reference comes from 1King 3:5-15 where the Lord appeared to Solomon in a dream by night. After Solomon was made king instead of David his father, the Lord asked what he wanted to be given. David chose to have an understanding heart, discernment, “to judge thy people, that I may discern between good and bad.”

This leads me to share my final point with you – leadership with spiritual discernment. Leadership Central defines discernment as “the ability to grasp, comprehend, and evaluate clearly. It means we can see the true nature of things. It allows us to distinguish between what is real and what is imitation. This is one of those intangible qualities that cannot be taught, but can be developed and improved upon over time.”

Discernment helps you see beyond the facts, help to sort out the best from the rest, and can keep us from making the big mistake.

Spiritual leadership thrives in a work environment where openness is encouraged. It is important for everyone to be open and honest so that issues can be swiftly addressed, and healthy conflict can be encouraged. Using democratic elements such as inclusiveness, fairness, and impartiality can help establish an open positive climate. Spiritual leadership occurs when vision, hope, faith, and altruistic love are integrated in the workplace to improve the spiritual consciousness and provide employees and others with a more meaningful experience.

Leaders with spiritual discernment use God as an anchor in helping make decisions. Listening to that small inner voice as well as sleeping overnight before making a critical decision can prove to be the better part of wisdom.

“Leadership is based on a spiritual quality; the power to inspire, the power to inspire others to follow.” —Vince Lombardi

“The beauty of empowering others is that your own power is not diminished in the process.” —Barbara Colorose

“A boss says, Go. A leader says, Let’s go.”

“A leader’s credibility begins with personal success. It ends with helping others achieve personal success. To gain credibility, you must consistently demonstrate three things:

1. Initiative: You have to get up to go up.

2. Sacrifice: You have to give up to go up.

3. Maturity: You have to grow up to go up.

Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding. Proverbs 4:7 King James Version

Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.