Like many of you, I have a serious concern for what is happening in our country and around the world. The mass shootings and other forms of violence that occur in communities coast to coast, and in foreign countries, is conditioning some of us unfortunately to the point of not caring about each other.

Television in some instances is not helping by scheduling violent episodes that graphically display bodies of murdered victims from the street to the medical examiners’ tables where autopsies are performed. Too many programs, in my opinion, are making profanity the second language in America. Is all of this having an impact upon our children? Yes it is. Some students in elementary school can be heard by teachers and other staff members say “What the ——.” To their credit they do not complete the sentence. Nevertheless, the seed has been planted.

Recent polls have evidenced a decline in church attendance. Too, some feel that having faith in God is having less of a moral impact on one’s behavior. In other words, a person can have high moral standards and not be a believer. Fear and hatred are being fed more than love (agape) for men and women. While the Bible (Route 66) continues to be the moral compass for some of us, the “freedom to do as I please” attitude is contributing to the downfall of too many of our relationships with each other. Being God-centered and anchored in values of the fruit of the spirit, love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance is preferable to self-centeredness. No truer words can be spoken, sung, or lived than the song with the words, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”

What is it going to take to move our conversations into actions that eliminate fear, ignorance, half-truths, and whole lies? What is it going to take for leadership at all levels to move from intellectual food fights on all issues that impact the lives of all citizens, irrespective of race, color, faith, socio-economic status, or gender? What is the cost of a simple godly act such as speaking to each other? With the schools coming to major closures in the next three weeks, there is a serious need for some coalition planning for constructive activities that will build healthy relationships throughout our communities. Whatever differences we have among us, let us discover the core values we can agree upon and act positively.

There is a need for all of us to be more purpose driven in building more caring and loving interactions with each other. The mental health of all of us is at risk, irrespective of our address or position. Some of us are still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, and having our interactions with each other restricted until the vaccines became a reality. Children, adults, and families need people who care and love them, like a mother’s love.

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

“An individual has not started living until he/she can rise above the narrow confines of his/her individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

“Hatred and bitterness can never cure the disease of fear, only love can do that. Hatred paralyzes life; love releases it. Hatred confuses life; love harmonizes. Hatred darkens life; love illuminates it.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Which one will you choose?