ALLIE BROOKS: Meeting the challenge of maintaining godly standards and values

The time has come for us to do a self- assessment of our behavior toward each other in the home, school, faith houses, work places, organizations, political arenas, and other areas of our lives. Is our behavior meeting the standards set by God, or are we seeking to satisfy worldly expectations?
Despite evidence that shows a declining interest among some in our society to adopt righteous living as a daily lifestyle, the fact remains “That ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what that is good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” (Romans 12:1, 2 King James Version) This by no means is to be interpreted as our being perfect as human beings. It does mean, however, that we are to be intentional in our efforts to follow the Word of God.
Seemingly the focus of some men and women in our society is about power, money, and sex. Notice, if you will, the strategies, words, and advertisements used to attract certain persons or groups in order to get elected, buy certain products, or create fear and sow seeds of dissension. Words like socialist, conservative, liberal, Democrat, Republican, Independent, black, white, Asian, Latino, and other adjectives and nouns used in too many instances to sow hate rather than love. Unfortunately some of our faith houses are slow to seek common ground instead of dwelling on faith differences. Families need to be on one accord more as it relates to who orders their steps.
Proverbs 16:1-3 of the King James Version of the Bible tells us, “The preparations of the heart in man, and the answer of the tongue, is from the Lord. All the ways of a man are clear in his own eyes; but the Lord weigheth the spirits. Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established.” We need not be so concerned about Russia nor North Korea and its leadership and weaponry. The fact of the matter is that if the United States of America does not re-establish itself on moral foundations such as honesty, truth, love, and righteousness, we will destroy ourselves from within.
What makes some of us think that in order to achieve power, we have to be uncooperative and insensitive toward a particular person or political group? That behavior negatively affects the people that are supposed to be positively served, irrespective of their residence. To those of us who serve in positions of authority, do we ask the question relative to purpose and impact in our decision making? Do we care or are we so intoxicated with power that we have become insensitive? Why do we think that a product will sell at a greater pace if we use men and women scantily dressed in the commercials? What does one gain by conducting themselves in a manner that disrespects one or more persons or groups?
We sometimes hear the chant “USA, USA!” Yet, when we view the behaviors of some of our representatives in government, their actions betray many of US in the USA. It is some of US who need access to medical resources that are denied on some state and national levels. It is some of US who need to have relief provided to our children who have attended colleges, universities, and graduate schools and are now saddled with financial obligations that are insurmountable. It is some of US who for years have been denied the right to vote, and now that we utilize that right, laws are being written to make that right more difficult to exercise. I read somewhere in Scripture, that if you do this to the least among you, you have done it unto me. Each of these needs and more transcend color, faith, gender, ethnicity, and socio-economic status.
We need leadership and committed citizens to build moral foundations for unselfish service, honesty, truth and righteous behaviors that transcend the labeling of persons, places, and things in a derogatory manner. More godly relationships and commitments need to be established and maintained in answer to the question, “Where do we go from here?” Route 66, the Bible, teaches us that love is the only action capable of having an enemy become a friend. Let us allow God to touch more of our hearts in a manner that He expects of us. Let us commit to being instruments of peace rather than conflict and turmoil.
“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.” Dr. Martin Luther King
Allie E. Brooks Jr. is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.