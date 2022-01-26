ALLIE BROOKS: Meeting the challenge of maintaining godly standards and values

Proverbs 16:1-3 of the King James Version of the Bible tells us, “The preparations of the heart in man, and the answer of the tongue, is from the Lord. All the ways of a man are clear in his own eyes; but the Lord weigheth the spirits. Commit thy works unto the Lord, and thy thoughts shall be established.” We need not be so concerned about Russia nor North Korea and its leadership and weaponry. The fact of the matter is that if the United States of America does not re-establish itself on moral foundations such as honesty, truth, love, and righteousness, we will destroy ourselves from within.

What makes some of us think that in order to achieve power, we have to be uncooperative and insensitive toward a particular person or political group? That behavior negatively affects the people that are supposed to be positively served, irrespective of their residence. To those of us who serve in positions of authority, do we ask the question relative to purpose and impact in our decision making? Do we care or are we so intoxicated with power that we have become insensitive? Why do we think that a product will sell at a greater pace if we use men and women scantily dressed in the commercials? What does one gain by conducting themselves in a manner that disrespects one or more persons or groups?