ALLIE BROOKS: Our need to live by the fruit of the Spirit

We do not need to look far to see evidence of the fact that something has gone terribly wrong in our society today. Shootings across our nation in neighborhood supermarkets, schools, medical facilities, automobiles, malls, faith houses and homes causes one to ask the question, “Where is the love?”

It does not matter whether the incidents are far or near. We see and feel the pain and suffering of the loss of precious lives, irrespective of age, gender, ethnicity, race, or country. Perhaps what is more disturbing here in the United States of America is the more frequently shootings occur, the more desensitized some of us become to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.

Gaining political power, winning an election or making a political decision without regard to the negative impact it will have upon people seemingly has taken precedence over justice, equity, and inclusion. Standards, behaviors, and high moral values for a more civil society have been ignored and left behind for a more self-centered agenda. Relationships between and among some family members, employers and employees, some faith house leaders and congregational members, and some people in general have deteriorated to the point of being rationally inexplicable and morally unjustifiable. Our situation in our world and society today remind me of a song that the elders would sing in church, ”Where could I go, O where could I go; seeking a refuge for my soul? Needing a Friend, to save me in the end; where could I go but to the Lord?”

I realize that not everyone that may read this article is anchored in God’s word. Nevertheless, I am reminded of scriptures that I believe are more applicable today than ever before. Galatians 5:10-26 reads:

“Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings, and such the like; of which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law.” (King James Version)

Likewise, as part of the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 7:15-20, the Master Teacher warns us, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men (and women) gather grapes of thorns or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them” (King Janes Version)

Achieving perfection in life is not the goal, but embracing these fruits into our daily lives can have an impactful change in the way we walk, talk, and otherwise interact with each other to make us a more civilized society. Incorporating these fruits shapes our personality and character where we will do no harm to one another. Having spiritual discernment will help us recognize persons whose love and joy are not rooted in worldly treasures like power, money, and material possessions. In the midst of the violence, disruptive behaviors, and other various trials and tribulations, peace is sought and prayed for in our community and throughout the world. Kindness nudges us to treat people like we would like to be treated. Thus, the ability to see the best in others generates more compassion, sympathy, and empathy.

Patience and gentleness will go a long way in helping to defuse the temptation to use a gun, be hot-tempered, and impatient. The Bible warns us about being in the company of angry persons. The price of food, gasoline, housing, and other matters such as the purchase of prescription medicines has increased the stress level significantly in some of us. For this I encourage all of us to remember The Serenity Prayer, “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change: courage to change the things I can and wisdom to know the difference.”

Time and space will not permit me to elaborate in more detail about the remaining fruit, however, I encourage each of us to practice modesty in all of our actions and behaviors. Spend less, eat less, drive less, and focus living a more God-centered lifestyle. While it may not seem like it, God is still in control.

“Every man and woman is born into the world to do something unique and something distinctive, and if he or she does not do it, it will never be done.” – Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

“If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit.” Galatians 5:25

Allie E. Brooks Jr. is a former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.