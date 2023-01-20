ALLIE BROOKS: Questions from Dr. King that still need to be answered

This past weekend the United States of America celebrated a public holiday in honor of the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. President Ronald Reagan, who happened to be an effective Republican president, signed the proclamation on Jan. 18, 1986, that declared the third Monday in January of each year a national holiday in his honor.

President Reagan’s action followed the congressional passage of Public Law 98-144. This historic effort was made possible through the cooperative legislative efforts of Democrats and Republicans in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Similar cooperative congressional efforts were witnessed in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, under the leadership of President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Fast forward to 2008 and 2012, the United States of America and its territories elected the first African American president of the United States. Thanks to the late Republican Senator John McCain, the Affordable Health Care Act, commonly referred to as “Obama Care,” became law and is helping millions of Americans with health care issues. This health care benefits all citizens who meet the qualifications, irrespective of race, gender, socio-economic status or special needs.

These are examples of what can be accomplished when, despite some political, philosophical, or other difference, doing what is best for the needs of all people becomes a priority. The recent severe injury to Buffalo Bills player Demar Hamlin is proof of what can happen when Americans put their differences on the back burner and join in prayer for him and his family. The humanity of the people in the United States became front and center.

Dr. King wrote his book “Where Do We Go From Here?” in January 1967 while in Jamaica. After the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 became law, some citizens who were supportive of both laws later acted indifferently toward African Americans. Depending upon where one lived, there were some hostile behaviors exhibited. Likewise, some of these same behaviors surfaced within the past 15 years, due in part because of election of the 44th, 45th, and 46th presidents of the United States. January 6, 2021, and January 6, 2023, exposed actions conducted by citizens in our nation’s capital and House of Representatives respectively served as further evidence of a deeply divided country. To quote Dr. King once again, “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?”

We have made some significant progress in some areas since the death of Dr. King, yet, there remains much to be done. In far too many situations today, seemingly, the pursuit of power and money has superseded character traits such as truth, honesty, democratic principles, respect, justice, and adherence to the commandments of Almighty God. Who would have imagined that lying, deceitfulness, and disrespect among some of our leadership on a local, state, and national level would become the order of the day. Too, we have a Supreme Court associate justice who looks like me who claims he does not know what diversity means. Ironically, he sits in the seat because of sensitivity to the definition of diversity as it relates to people of color and gender.

Prayerfully we will honor Dr. King by working together throughout our city, county, state, and nation to build more harmonious relationships with each other. In the words of Dr. King:

“An individual has not started living until he/she can rise above the narrow confines of his/her individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

“Every man/woman must decide whether he/she will walk in light of creative altruism or the darkness of destructive selfishness. This is the judgment. Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?”