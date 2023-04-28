An open letter to the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, coach Dawn Staley, and staff:

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I read somewhere that athletics does not build character, it reveals it. Thank you for your exemplary deportment as a team for the past several years through our loss to the University of Iowa last month.

All of your accomplishments and character were overshadowed in the media by the publicity for the victories of Iowa and Louisiana State University respectively. We congratulate both teams on their successes; however, what other team in women’s college basketball can compare to the poise and character of the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team?

You have brought distinctive recognition to our state on a national level that is unsurpassed on the court and off the court. Because of you and other women’s basketball teams, greater interest has been generated by the national media. Watching you play exemplified the definition of sportsmanship in the dictionary, “Fair and generous behavior in the treatment of others, especially in a sports contest.”

I know that your journey has not been easy. Teams that predominantly composed of players of color too often face criticism, ridicule, and unsportsmanlike conduct, regardless of the sport. Too, students on every level from elementary to high school are subjected to comments with racial overtones, especially when visiting and playing away games. White teammates, coaches, and school administrators get to witness firsthand what people of color have been living with most if not all of their lives.

Wrong behavior such as unsportsmanlike conduct should be called out for what it is, regardless of who does it. One of the major problems we have in America today is the reluctance of some who know right from wrong to speak out for what is right, fair, and just. Just as Jackie Robinson had a Pee Wee Reese to support him while breaking the color barrier in baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers, so is the need in education, other businesses, industries, and professions throughout the United States of America.

Thank you, Dawn Staley, for the unwavering support you give to your players. Thanks to all of you players for conducting yourselves with poise, dignity, respect, and being able to articulate such. Unlike the misbehavior that has been sometimes displayed against us when we played Iowa, and when LSU played Iowa, you rose above. Thank you to the members of the Gamecock Nation who supported the Lady Gamecock basketball team. Sports is a win-lose situation and we need to know how to teach our players, fans, and coaches across the nation more about sportsmanship.

I close by sharing with you some thoughts from legendary coach John Wooden that has impacted this Bulldog graduate and fan (South Carolina State University), University of South Carolina graduate and fan, and Clemson University fan, except for one game.

“Be more concerned about your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.”

“The true athlete should have character, not be a character.”

“Talent is God-given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful.