My favorite Super Bowl commercial was the one showing one little boy, who happened to be white, running towards another little boy, who happened to be an African American, and embracing each other, hugging enthusiastically.

My wife and I thought, “What a testament of the love of God!” What a sharp contrast to some adult misbehaviors we are witnessing worldwide, nationally, statewide, and locally. Some of these misbehaviors include not speaking to others when they speak to you, disrespecting people because of the color of their skin, ethnicity, gender, faith, successes, the running of red lights in traffic, disregarding the sanctity of human life, and the list goes on.

While not disrespecting other faiths, in Christianity a testimony is defined as “telling someone else about your relationship with God.” According to Merriam-Webster, testimony is “a solemn declaration, usually made by a witness under oath in response to interrogation by a lawyer or authorized public official; firsthand authentication of a fact; an outward sign; a public profession of a religious experience.”

Some of us testify of our positive relationship with God, however, our interaction with each other in some instances lack evidence of the love that God requires. For those among us who profess to be Christians, what fruit of the spirit do we exhibit to all persons who are different from us? The Books of Galatians and Colossians serve as a few biblical documentations of how all of us ought to “act right,” however, in His Sermon on the Mount, the Master Teacher warns us to be good fruit pickers in Chapter 7 of the Book of Matthew, verse 20.

In our society today, there is a serious need for those among us who know what is right and godly to do just that, in all of our relationships with each other – businesses to customers, customers to waiters and waitresses, administrators and teachers to students, students to all school personnel, including custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, clerical and other school support staff, as well as medical staff to patients. Too, relationships in faith houses need to always model mutual respect between members of the clergy, staff, and congregations. There is a great need for all elected officials on the national, state, and local levels to serve ALL of the people and not just those who elected them.

Unfortunately, not all Americans choose to be respectful, as it relates to justice and relationships with others. Thus, herein lies the need for testimonies to confirm and validate behaviors that are aligned with “doing to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 7:12) New International Version

We need more leaders and followers to support truth and accuracy in the service of all whom they represent.

Seemingly too many of us lack the courage to utilize the moral compass to keep our country guided in a godly direction. Divisive rhetoric does not promote a testimony for healing, compromise, compassion, or love.

Realistically politicians fear the risk of not being reelected if they do what is right rather than what is politically correct. Realistically some business people fear repercussions if they do not “play ball.” Then there is the fear of white people and people of color getting too close. Well, I read somewhere that the time is always ripe to do right. Perhaps the joint commitment of following the golden rule, Matthew7:12, would be an excellent beginning testimony for better relationships.