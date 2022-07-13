ALLIE BROOKS: The danger of not being anchored in moral foundations

You may remember that I often reference passages of Scripture when discussing various topics. Well, today will not be any different, except with the addition of revisiting the phrase, WWJD, “What Would Jesus Do.”

Because of the continued shootings on a local, state, national and international level, as well as the recent United States Supreme Court decisions on abortion and environmental matters, I believe many of us seek direction from God. This is a needed effort in our society, past, present, and future, because as Dr. Martin Luther King says, “All reality hinges on moral foundations.”

The Master Teacher illustrates a dynamic message in the eighth chapter of the Book of John in the New Testament, verses 1-11, where the scribes and Pharisees brought a woman unto Him, who they caught in adultery. The law of Moses commanded that the woman be stoned, yet the scribes and Pharisees wanted to see what Jesus was going to do. Question – why didn’t they bring the man? The last time I checked, it takes two to commit adultery, as well as create a newborn baby. In what is a lesson for all of us today, Jesus ignored the accusers and wrote on the ground. Would not we love to know what He wrote? Anyway, back to the story. After having been persistently questioned, Jesus lifted up himself and said unto them, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” Having been convicted by their own conscience, the accusers left. The scriptures noted that the accusers did not leave as a group, but one by one, “beginning with the eldest.” When Jesus lifted himself up once more, verses 10 and 11 describe His conversation with the woman that ultimately led to the pardoning of her sin.

With so much emphasis on women concerning the abortion issue, why is there no discussion of the male involvement and responsibility? Perhaps this moral issue has been politicized for reasons that have not been honestly expressed. Will the states and the courts be as concerned about all children who are born for their quality of life from birth to death, as they seemingly are about the unborn? How do we justify the swift legislation on abortion and environmental issues and not on more life pressing issues such as gun control legislation and voting rights?

The moral foundations of our society are at risk because in every house, neighborhood, town, city, state, legislature, business, and faith house, we need more men and women to stand up for what is right and morally justifiable instead of what is wrong. How refreshing it is to witness persons on the state and national levels of government stand on the principles of law, God, honesty, and democracy, irrespective of being a Republican, Democrat, male or female, white, African American, Asian, or position. These persons demonstrated the character of Jesus and defiled the eleventh commandment, “Thou shall not get caught.”

Too many in leadership positions today are paying lip service to the characteristics of common decency when it comes to serving others. Going to church doesn’t guarantee that one will be courteous and treat all people as you would want one to treat you. Right is ignored and wrong is protected. Maintaining a Godly relationship with all people will contribute to the cultivation of peace in the midst of confusion. What would Jesus do? That is a higher level question as He demonstrated in His response to the scribes and Pharisees. My brothers and sisters, let us go and do likewise.

If you feel lost, disappointed, hesitant, or weak, return to yourself, to who you are, here and now, and when you get there you will discover yourself, like a lotus flower in bloom, even in a muddy pond, beautiful and strong. Masaru Emoto, The Secret Life of Water

The only way in which one can make endurable man’s inhumanity to man, and man’s destruction of his own environment, is to exemplify in your own lives man’s humanity to man and man’s reverence for the place in which he lives. Alan Paton