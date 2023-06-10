How many of us have attempted to drive out of the parking lot of a certain business onto a busy street, and someone stops their car and lets you make a turn? How many of us have shared a conversation with another family or person while sitting in the waiting room of a doctor’s office or a hospital waiting room? How about someone allowing us to go ahead of him or her in the grocery store checkout line?

My experience in most of these settings has been with persons who are total strangers. Yet, something within their character generated a decent, compassionate, unselfish, caring, concerned, and humane act. Such behaviors are synonymous with the fruit of the spirit called kindness.

Booker T. Washington said that “a sure way for one to lift himself up is by helping to lift someone else.” As we see graphic evidence daily of man’s inhumanity to man, a moral dose of kindness can go a long way in curing many of the ills in the United States of America, as it relates to interpersonal and group relationships. Random acts of kindness can bring about so much happiness and fulfillment.

No business will prosper if it has a workforce with people who do not know how to work as a team, exhibiting cooperation and teamwork that complements competency.

Geiyi Kaya is an advocate for kindness and peace. He started the “Small Kindness” movement, which is aimed at being a positive force in society that can overcome differences, break down prejudices, and bring us closer together as human beings. This is a movement that is needed in every sector of our society. How long do we think our country will have a healthy democracy when we have, not Russia, China, nor any other foreign country divide us, but some of our own United States citizens sowing seeds of dissension, hate, and other ungodliness?

Kindness builds bridges that connect people from different backgrounds, races, and cultures. Homes and schools can generate an open dialogue about kindness to help families and students realize their potential to positively affect interpersonal and group relationships. With so much genuine concern about mental health throughout our country, emotional stress and low self-esteem can be eliminated by acts of self-kindness and kindness to others.

All of us need to be encouraged. Kindness can brighten someone else’s day. Perhaps Mark Twain said it best when he stated, “Kindness is a language that the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” Kindness is a character trait in which it is more blessed to give and not expect to be reciprocated. We need to listen to people with our full attention without having an agenda or being judgmental. Children and adults who cannot read can read insincerity.

Cleverness is a gift, kindness is a choice. – Jeff Bezos

Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are. – Helen S. Kushner

Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. – Helen James

We are inevitably our brother’s keeper because we are our brother’s brother. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly. – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.