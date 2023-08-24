In his first visit to Florence, South Carolina, Dr. Tony Evans was the guest speaker at our first prayer breakfast, sponsored by a coalition of area clergymen and lay persons at the Florence Center.

Before a packed house, Dr. Evans shared a story about the need to have a crack in one of the walls of his home repaired. He called upon a repairman, only to have another crack appear. Becoming disgusted with the quality of service, Dr. Evans recalled the serviceman for resolving the problem, only to learn that the foundation of the home had shifted, thus causing the cracks in the walls.

Such is the case today concerning the family structure of some of our homes in the United States of America. The status of families directly impacts the effectiveness of neighborhoods, schools, faith houses, work places, and interpersonal and group relationships.

Ideally, both fathers and mothers need to be in all homes to plant good seeds in fertile soil for the children. The foundation of too many homes is negatively impacted by the absence of too many fathers who are not present to model godly love for their sons and daughters. Mothers are needed to teach their daughters how to be a lady and fathers are needed to teach their sons how to treat a woman respectfully.

Parents are the first teachers in the family. Mothers and fathers need to establish values, standards, and high expectations that are rooted in the Word of God.

Unfortunately things happen sometimes that are beyond our control. However, the challenge is to remain anchored in the Word. Sometimes, despite our best efforts as family members, the good seeds that are planted have difficulty taking root. Nevertheless, like Joshua we say, ”As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Whether our homes are devastated by separations, divorce, or some other traumatic impacts, family members who have accepted the challenge of holding on are encouraged to continue to do their best with the resources they have, in spite of. I recently attended my wife’s Eaddy-Barr family reunion in Atlanta, Georgia, and witnessed two family reunions worship together in Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church. All three reflected fertile seeds, strong roots, and solid foundations. The youth displayed strength and the elderly wisdom.

The stability or instability of the institutions in our society will reflect the condition of our homes. Opportunities to become successful must be fertilized with superior efforts and self-discipline. The difference between success and failure in anything is effort. We need to acknowledge and celebrate family members who made or are making the right choices. Parents, children, and all other family members who are not making the choices that lead to successful employment, sober decision making, and excellence need to be embraced, encouraged, and valued because they, too, are persons of value.

High moral standards begin in the homes and should take root and spread in all of our actions. Some of us see and hear some politicians and others in leadership positions make unwise comments about the African proverb “It takes a village to raise a child.” Part of the reason for such comments is that their focus is on the origin of the proverb rather than the substance of the message.

Many of us remember growing up seeing the home, the school, the faith houses, and neighbors reading from the same sheet of music when it came to raising children. We talked to each other concerning matters we considered relevant. Today we see people in homes, cars, restaurants, and other places of close proximity having one thing in common – texting to each other instead of talking to each other in meaningful conversations.

It is not too late for us to make adjustments, if necessary, to enhance our family life. How much time is devoted to doing “family stuff”? What does it take to spend time together without distractions? Do we know who our children’s friends are? Are we instilling spiritual values such as daily prayers and the blessing of our meals as a part of our family habits? Are we using technology to conduct family Zoom meetings to check on and encourage one another? I wonder what would happen if we sat together sometimes as a family and enhanced our puzzle-solving skills and knowledge base by watching “Wheel of Fortune,” “Jeopardy,” and “Family Feud.”

Father and son versus mother and daughter could prove to be interesting in a game of friendly competition.

The condition of our society is directly impacted by the status of our families. Parents, regardless of their marital status, must respect each other in word and deed. Children must be valued, spiritually nurtured, disciplined, taught manners, and what is right and what is wrong. We can do this. As a matter of fact, it is an imperative for the sake of our country. “Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter.” Brad Henry