Just as we have celebrated African American History Month in February, we enthusiastically support the Irish in the celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, as well as our entire country celebrates Women’s History Month throughout March. There is not a better opportunity for diversity, equity, and inclusion to be modeled.

Some of us will recall James Brown, commonly referred to as “The Godfather of Soul,” recording the hit song, “It’s a Man’s World,” several years ago. While the title of the song is debatable, no truer lyrics could be said or sung that the world would be “nothing, not one little thing without a woman or a girl.” Like people of color, women are not always treated with dignity and respect. Nevertheless, the Bible’s message to women is clear, in that they are indispensable to God’s kingdom, and that they have a role in life that no one else can accomplish.

Women have taken a variety of roles in our society. Some have been blessed to move from being born a little girl and advancing in life to become a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. And yes great-great-grandmother. Two graduates of Wilson High School are living today at the age of 105. They are Mrs. Catherine Miller Harris and Mrs. Evelyn Guile. Some women are single, divorced, widowed, and childless, yet, lead productive lives in their families, community, faith houses, and workplaces. Women have the capacity to make a change in surroundings from ordinary to extraordinary.

In our secular society, women are unfortunately focused upon too often for their sexual appearance. As a man who grew up to become a husband, father , and later a grandfather, I would always say to the young ladies, “Let your clothing be long enough to cover the subject, but short enough to be interesting.” Some of the most attractive women in the world dress modestly, watch the language they use, possess good manners, and posture. I see several women who maintain high standards and expectations for themselves in their relationships with others, the workplace, and other settings. Taking pride in one’s health and appearance and having an inviting, genuine, and disciplined personality are valued traits of a woman. Should you choose to pursue a possible romantic relationship, find out how the man treats his mother.

I encourage all men, young and seasoned, to treat women in a special way. There are many women in history, past and present, who need to be celebrated. More important, there are women in our homes, families, faith houses, and places of employment that can use a kind word or act that says “I love you” and “I appreciate you.”

It does not matter how long you are spending on earth, how much money you have gathered or how much attention you have received. It is the amount of positive vibration you have radiated in life that matters.--Amit Ray

Next to God we are indebted to women, first for life itself, and then for making it worth living. --Mary McLeod Bethune