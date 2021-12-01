ALLIE BROOKS: Thou hast taught me to say, It is well

My brothers and sisters, we have entered the time of the year that is very challenging for many of us. The Thanksgiving hymn, “We Gather Together,” reminds us that Thanksgiving is a time to gather together to be reminded and acknowledge the blessings of God.

I write this column today to uplift as many as possible who are experiencing internal wounds from such experiences as a broken heart, the death of one or more loved ones and friends, family conflicts, sicknesses, unemployment, mental and physical disabilities, disobedient children, grandchildren, faith issues, and you name it. The list of cares and concerns seemingly is endless.

I think about the men and women who yearn to have children of their own, yet, for various reasons do not. I think about single women and men who would like to have a meaningful romantic relationship, but because of a broken heart will not trust themselves to risk another similar experience.

Those among us who are single mothers and fathers doing the best that they can in preserving their homes and families, some working two and three jobs , find it difficult to have time for themselves. Likewise for those families who care for adults and children with special needs.