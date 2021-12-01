ALLIE BROOKS: Thou hast taught me to say, It is well

My brothers and sisters, we have entered the time of the year that is very challenging for many of us. The Thanksgiving hymn, “We Gather Together,” reminds us that Thanksgiving is a time to gather together to be reminded and acknowledge the blessings of God.
I write this column today to uplift as many as possible who are experiencing internal wounds from such experiences as a broken heart, the death of one or more loved ones and friends, family conflicts, sicknesses, unemployment, mental and physical disabilities, disobedient children, grandchildren, faith issues, and you name it. The list of cares and concerns seemingly is endless.
I think about the men and women who yearn to have children of their own, yet, for various reasons do not. I think about single women and men who would like to have a meaningful romantic relationship, but because of a broken heart will not trust themselves to risk another similar experience.
Those among us who are single mothers and fathers doing the best that they can in preserving their homes and families, some working two and three jobs , find it difficult to have time for themselves. Likewise for those families who care for adults and children with special needs.
Nevertheless, I encourage all of you, regardless of your circumstances, to continue to keep on keeping on with your heads held up, knowing who will make a way out of no way. Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, our focus need not be on what we do not have and what others have. Preferably we need to focus upon what we do have in the form of blessings. Whatever our lot, thou hast taught us to say, “It is well, it is well with my soul,” Count your blessings, name them one by one.
I am alive.
I can see, hear, smell, taste, and feel.
I have some family members and friends.
I can think clearly.
I have a reasonable portion of health and strength.
Other.
While the marketing of the holidays focuses on material things, one of the best gifts that we can give each other doesn’t cost any money. Yet, time and effort are the primary investments. A note of appreciation or love, or an email or telephone call can go a long way to lifting the spirits of the sick, shut-in, bereaved, military men and women, and the lonely.
This is not trying to dampen the spirits of those among us who are blessed to have family and friends who are God-centered rather than self- centered. There is a song that reminds us that there will be hills and mountains in this life for us to climb. This includes having to make major adjustments in some and other relationships. We are encouraged to walk in the fruit of the spirit – “love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance.” (Galatians 5:22-23) For some of us we are a work in progress. As the song says, please be patient with me, God is not through with me yet.”
This is the time of year that brings out the best in many people. Unfortunately some people who haven’t spoken to us between February and October are now wishing us a “Happy Thanksgiving,” a “Merry Christmas” and a “Happy New Year.” Such behavior causes one to question the genuineness of those persons. Thanksgiving is a holiday of humility, but every day is a day of thanksgiving. My prayer is that individually and collectively we not get caught up in the holiday hype and lose the sense of purpose for our being.
As we seek to gather together, let us remember the broken chains in our family circle and be reminded that “earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.” Let us remember that “Because He lives, we can face tomorrow.” Let us never forget, “when peace like a river, attendeth our way. When sorrow like sea billows roll. Whatever our lot, thou hast taught us to say, It is well, it is well with my soul.”
Allie E. Brooks, Jr. is the past superintendent of Florence School District One and former principal of Wilson High School.