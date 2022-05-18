ALLIE BROOKS: Time to recognize and address mental health problems

When you begin reading this article, May 17, 2022, will have marked 68 years (1954) since the United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled that segregation in the public schools of the United States of America was unconstitutional and should cease being a part of the social order.

I cite this historic decision because a key factor that weighed in the decision was the successful argument by Associate Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and a psychologist, Dr. Kenneth Clark. Together, they successfully demonstrated the psychological impact segregation had on black children. To put the finding succinctly, black children chose a white doll baby as being someone good, and a black doll baby as one being not good.

The Sunday, May 8th, edition of the CBS broadcast, “60 Minutes,” featured a lead story about the mental illness crisis in America. The story of a white male elementary school student and his mother was highlighted in terms of the impact the pandemic had on him during the home/school adjustment period. I share these two scenarios because both had the need to address psychological and other mental health issues that transcend race, gender, and socio-economic status.

All too often, some of us do not respond in a caring manner to human problems and needs unless the person(s) affected look like us. The time has always been right for us to care for the welfare of each other, irrespective of race, color, gender, faith, socio-economic status, or any other difference.

Whether schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, personality disorders, panic attack, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders autism spectrum disorders, anxiety disorders, anger management, phobias, adjustment disorders, attention deficit disorders, or drug abuse – many of our families are touched by one or more of these mental illnesses. Unfortunately, in a rush to get back to “normal,” not enough time or attention, nor adequate resources have been given to helping students and workers deal with the impact of their experiences during COVID-19.

There is so much we do not know about the impact of deaths in homes, medical facilities, and other settings. Homes that have had to deal with trials and tribulations of various types may have generated delayed reactions of a negative nature in our personal, school, and professional lives.

As an educator looking in from the outside as the public schools come to a close in the next few weeks, I suggest that parents and guardians make it their business to establish an honest, open communication with all of their children, if you have not already done so. Before school ends, please make contact with your child’s teachers, school administrators, guidance and behavior health counselors, and school nurse for information concerning behaviors and recommendations for study from June through August.

For those who have family physicians and faith house leaders, I encourage you to seek advice and counsel. For those families that do not have access to either, I encourage you to seek out a trusted friend or co-worker who can and will lead you to getting your needed assistance.

Know where your child is at all times, regardless of age, and monitor his/her behaviors and friends. Jointly develop a home curriculum rather than a street curriculum.

Parents, guardians, other family members, you know your child better than anybody else. Be a friend that tells them the truth, not their buddy. There is no substitute for being a good mother, father, sister, brother, grandparent, aunt, uncle, cousin, or any other caring family member. Caring can go a long way in minimizing the negative effects of mental illnesses.

“I like the idea of knowing that somebody somewhere made a difference so that your life could be better.” — Debby Ryan

Allie E. Brooks Jr. is a former superintendent of Florence School District One and the past principal of Wilson High School.