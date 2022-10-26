Allie Brooks: Wilson High School’s Alma Mater: “To Do the Right”

Seven score and 16 years ago, 156 years, Wilson High School was established by the Freedmen’s Bureau at the southwest corner of Dargan and Palmetto Streets.

A historical marker is on that corner now on what became known as The Poynor School and The Poynor Building.

This site and the address of 1411 Old Marion Highway are the only remaining visible sites of the school’s four locations. The buildings that once housed Wilson High School in the 300 block of Athens Street and 1299 N.Irby Street in North Florence were demolished.

Nevertheless, this week Wilson High School and ALL of its community members will celebrate their Alma Mater.

I continue to emphasize ALL in our celebration because some people are clueless when it comes to the significance of the student body of Wilson High School as it relates to diversity, inclusion and equity, in the midst of our divisive society.

In a student body enrollment of 1,367 students, seven are Native Hawaiian of the Pacific, 11 are members of two or more races, 11 are American Indian students, 55 are Asian students, 291 are white students, and 992 are African American students.

The constant challenge for administrators, faculty, support staff, guidance counselors, media specialists, cafeteria workers, custodial staff, parents, guardians and the business community is to be intentional in making everyone feel invited to participate in all aspects of the curriculum, not exclusively at Wilson High School, but all schools.

Regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, faith, or special need, graduates and those who once attended Wilson High School are encouraged to participate in the week long activities.

Whether you attended or graduated from the Athens Street site, 1200 N. Irby Street, 1411 Old Marion Highway or Adult Education, the common denominator is that Wilson High School is your Alma Mater.

Alma Mater is defined as a Latin phrase meaning “bountiful mother, and is used by people to refer to the school or university for which they formerly attended or graduated from.” Most refer to colleges and universities. Some people, notably some professional football players when introduced on nationally televised games, jokingly refer to their high school or elementary school as their alma mater. This is no joke for graduates or persons having attended Wilson High School.

The theme for our Homecoming this week is “Tigers Today, Tigers Tomorrow, and Tigers Forever.”

Our Alma Mater is a representation of how important Wilson High School is to ALL of us. It is also important to make sure that we understand the meaning of the words of our Alma Mater. Too, we need to remember our School watchwords, “Knowledge, Skills and Character,”

Consequently, we must not allow ourselves to participate in any behavior that will embarrass us in doing that which is right. Let us remember in a dignified manner our deceased classmates, and all school personnel, irrespective of the position they held.

We welcome home ALL Wilsonians and want you to know how proud we are of your “Pawsitive” accomplishments.

In spite of some obstacles, Wilson High School continues to produce graduates that have become teachers, administrators, medical and legal professionals, law enforcement officers, members of the Reverend Clergy, military service members, college and university professors, successful entrepreneurs, as well as successful workers in many other areas of the workforce.

Recent articles in the Morning News, about the success of two of the school’s graduates, is just the tip of the iceberg of examples of excellence coming out of Wilson High School.

Wilson High School, South Florence High School and West Florence High School are to be commended for having one of the highest graduation rates in the state of South Carolina. Let us have a united effort for a safe and enjoyable Homecoming, singing and living our Alma Mater.

Lift happy voices praises unfold, Hail the Purple and the Gold, Let songs of gladness rise to the sky, For Dear ol’ Wilson High, And strive to show as on we go, Ability and power To do the right with all our might Through every changing hour. With loyalty, courage and hope Our lives shall e’er be blessed, And ever for Our Alma Mater WE work and do our best; As on we go our aim shall grow, Our cheers will ever cry, To do the right with all our might For thee, dear Wilson High.