ALLIE BROOKS: Words can fuel a fire or put one out

Last month, former Florence School District One Superintendent Larry L. Jackson and I were approached by a staff member that works in a Pee Dee school district to talk about the subject, “Bullying.”

The staff member’s motive was to proactively engage the student body in an effort to prevent violence in the school.

After having received the approval of the district and school administrators, Jackson and I gladly accepted the invitation to converse with the students over a two-hour period for three consecutive days. We each had two groups to talk to in separate locations within the school.

Seeking to achieve a comfort level and trust, we asked the students to share reasons for fighting. One response given as a reason to fight was to be called the “B” word.

We then asked the question, “Is that your name? If not, why are you responding in a hostile way?”

Jackson shared an experience in high school when he had to be disciplined by his beloved mother. The bottom line was to show students alternative ways to handle a conflict such as bullying without resorting to the use of physical abuse, verbal abuse, cyberbullying or social bullying.

The school staff member is to be commended for exposing students to a more excellent way of handling bullies.

While Jackson and I enjoyed sharing with the students, we readily acknowledged the fact that the schools cannot be The Lone Ranger in helping students get the proper focus about life.

We hear frequent references to raising a child as described in the African Proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Some are turned off by the origin of this Proverb, yet, the truth of the matter is the village includes the neighborhood homes, the schools, faith houses, the business community and all other stakeholders.

The Psalms and the Proverbs remind us that “A soft answer turneth away wrath; but grievous words stir up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1) We tried to show the students that the use of the tongue can add wood to the fire or put the fire out.

Former President Theodore Roosevelt said, “No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care.”

In all aspects of our society, there is a need for people to be genuine when it comes to relationships with other people.

Whether it be students, customers entering a business, employer-employee relationships, persons in leadership positions on a local, state, or national level or members of the various faith houses – people will know if you care about them.

Being a servant requires a mindset that focuses on helping people. Unfortunately, some of us allow factors such as race, gender, nationality, faith, education level and type of employment to determine whether one will reach out.

Nevertheless, I love hymns and I am reminded of the hymn that Charles Wesley wrote, “A Charge to Keep I Have.”

As faith believers we should be purpose driven. Everybody needs encouraging -- parents, children, leadership on all levels, as well as all those who have seemingly have lost hope for one reason or another.

Love, pain, suffering, hate and joy produce universal expressions that need no translation. Whether these emotions occur in Ukraine, Africa, Florence, South Carolina, or any other place on earth, when we cry we do not cry in English, Spanish or any other language.

We just cry.

The same holds true for laughter and sorrow. Whether we are called upon to help someone or not, let us remember,

A charge to keep I have, A God to glorify;

Who gave His son my soul to save, And fit it for the sky;

To serve the present age, My calling to fulfill

O may it all my powers engage, To do my Master’s will!

Arm me with jealous care, As in Thy sight to live;

And O, Thy servant, Lord prepare A strict account to give!

Allie E. Brooks Jr is the former superintendent of Florence School District One and past principal of Wilson High School.