ANDY BRACK: Battle for state’s top education job getting started now

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman’s announcement this week that she wouldn’t seek reelection was an early surprise, but not particularly unexpected.

She’s made progress in upgrading the state’s perennially limp education system the last few years by helping to provide much-needed boosts to teacher pay, update the school bus fleet and consolidate some small districts, which should lead to better education in those areas.

But in the recent months of the pandemic, she struggled with her own Republican Party in efforts to keep students and teachers safe. Whether it was about mask mandates or virtual schools, the General Assembly and Gov. Henry McMaster always seemed to be poking their fingers in school business that should have been left to the state’s constitutional officer elected to deal with schools.

A few politicos reportedly already are scrambling to figure out whether they’ll run for Spearman’s job, which likely will take on a new importance in 2023 for one reason: It will soon pay more. Spearman currently earns $92,007, but thanks to a recent change in the law, the job’s salary soon will be set by the Agency Head Salary Commission. That means the new superintendent will certainly earn six figures, not five — probably in the $250,000 range. That, in and of itself, will draw lots of candidates.