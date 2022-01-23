ANDY BRACK: Be careful about fiddling with income taxes

The monkeyshines about income taxes are on full display again at the Statehouse. But anti-tax advocates are playing with fire, selling a dangerous brew that could hurt regular people, increase risk and help wealthier people who already get pretty favorable tax treatment.

Of the $10.9 billion in general tax revenue projected for 2022-23, just over half – $5.53 billion – comes from one source, individual income taxes. Combined with sales taxes, which generate about $3.7 billion, 84 percent of the state’s overall general fund revenues are based on these two state taxes.

Most tax-obsessed politicos ignore how South Carolinians have a comparatively low tax burden, ranking 42nd in the country, according to the Tax Foundation. Most ignore there are too many exemptions for sales and income taxes, costing billions in unrealized revenues to the state. Most ignore the tax bases are too narrow, which means lots of stuff just isn’t subject to taxes.