ANDY BRACK: DHEC has trouble walking, chewing gum in pandemic

Last year came the Great Pandemic, which has stretched limited resources and stressed state government in never-expected ways. DHEC has been criticized for slow responses, poor communication, lackluster leadership and being the pawn of, yes, the current governor, Henry McMaster.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, is so frustrated that he is again calling for the agency to be split into a stand-alone health department with its environmental duties to be distributed to other agencies. Just before the 2021 legislative session opened, he said in a press release, “No one is in control at DHEC and hasn’t been for quite some time. … [My legislation] will ensure government runs more efficiently and will give each agency clearly defined responsibilities.”

So now comes more egg for the agency’s face: A data screw-up on the number of COVID-19 cases at a time when South Carolina is one of the nation’s hotspots for the virus.

On Jan. 16, a Saturday, the agency announced there had been a software problem with an internal database operated by a vendor. The result? Six days of incomplete data on number of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina. The problem was fixed, the agency stressed, and the data had been updated.