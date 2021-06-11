ANDY BRACK: Give special treatment to tailgaters

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Board, if it seems like there is more rude and obnoxious behavior on the road these days, there is -- simply because there are more drivers crammed on the highways.

But “a motor vehicle insulates the driver from the world. Shielded from the outside environment, a driver can develop a sense of detachment, as if an observer of their surroundings, rather than a participant. This can lead to some people feeling less constrained in their behavior when they cannot be seen by others and/or when it is unlikely that they will ever again see those who witness their behavior.”

So they do what they want to when they want to, including tailgating to intimidate other drivers to get out of their way.

If you think things have gotten bad in the political sphere with overzealous rhetoric and attacks, just take to the highways and it won’t be long before you encounter aggressive drivers who don’t care for your safety or theirs.

So what should you do when you encounter a tailgater? Probably what you don’t want to do: Get out of their way by signaling that you’re moving into another lane, if you can. It’s probably the last thing you want to do because it reinforces the other driver’s atrocious driving, but it will keep you and your passengers safer.