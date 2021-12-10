ANDY BRACK: Haley’s new book is craven plea for political relevance

Walk into a restaurant in Mississippi or Indiana or Arizona and it won’t be long before you hear someone talking about “those people” – people who look different from white America but are just as American.

It sounds good when you say, “The moment we reject the principles at America’s heart and accept the lie that our country is racist and rotten to the core, we throw away any chance of national progress. Instead, we go in the wrong direction, toward no freedom, no equality and no rule of law.”

Hogwash. You are pandering to the conservative masses to make them feel like past discrimination wasn’t all that bad. We no longer live in the 1950s. By not accepting the inequities of the past and dealing with them in a positive way, we continue two Americas – one of privilege and another rooted in the plantation culture. By not accepting that racism drove the deaths in North Charleston of Walter Scott or in Charleston of nine worshippers at Emanuel AME Church, you are pushing nothing more than a political fairy tale just to be seen as more appealing by conservative voters in the off-chance that you run for president.