ANDY BRACK: Here’s to two good friends who will be just a click away

Nathalie is a cooking doyenne, a visionary who embraced her Southern heritage and spread the gospel about cooking good food in traditional and simple ways using local ingredients. Want to know how to make biscuits? She’s got a book on that. Want to know how to entertain comfortably? Read the book. Want to learn the ins and outs of “New Southern Cooking?” Yep, there’s a book with 350 recipes from a past cooking series on PBS.

Through the years, she’s written 15 books to connect to followers all over the world. Along the way, she’s picked up three James Beard awards -- the Oscars of the food world. More important to Charleston, she’s been a vital cog in making it a destination city for foodies. She’s founding chairman of the Charleston Wine + Food Festival as well as the founder of the Charleston chapter of Les Dames d’ Escoffier, a national organization of women leaders in the food and hospitality industry.