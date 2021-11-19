ANDY BRACK: House’s henhouse redistricting abuses democratic principles

The fix has been in by members of the S.C. House for a long time. For months, they’ve been actors in a theatrical drama of their own creation to make it look like newly redrawn voting districts are fair.

They’re not. In fact, their laughable work will make South Carolina’s noisy partisan divides worse. Their work is nothing more than a bold build of an electoral map of 124 House districts so more Republicans win and the voting power of Black South Carolinians is dispersed. Their work strives to sow confusion in voting, not improve democracy. They should be ashamed of the way they’re taunting democratic principles of fairness, inclusion and equality.

But they’ll be back in special session Dec. 1 for Act Two — the public process of justifying the inequities and partisan districts they claim are fair.

You should contact your state representative in Columbia today and demand that he or she vote against the laughable plan passed this week by the House Judiciary Committee. And if they end up voting for it, you and your neighbors should let them know they’ll face a spirited reckoning next year in primary and general elections.