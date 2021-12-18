ANDY BRACK: How helping your local newspaper helps democracy

“We now live in a country in which at least 200 counties have no local newspapers at all,” said Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline in a November news release. “This crisis in American journalism has led to the crises we are seeing today in our democracy and civic life. We cannot let this trend continue because if it does, we risk permanently compromising the news organizations that are essential to our communities, holding the government and powerful corporations accountable, and sustaining our democracy.”

Cicilline recently joined other Democrats in introducing legislation to support and protect local journalism by making it “easier for newspapers to become non-profits, allowing them the flexibility to focus less on maximizing profits and more on producing quality content.” A different bipartisan proposal, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, would provide local newspapers with a series of tax credits to offset financial hardships that worsened during the pandemic. This measure has been included in the Build Back Better Act

that passed the U.S. House in November. Newspaper associations roundly agree that if the Senate passes the $2 trillion infrastructure measure, it would help smaller newspapers survive.