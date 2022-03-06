ANDY BRACK: It’s sad how trust in government has eroded

If you use an accountant to help you do your taxes, do you tell the accountant what the tax law is? No, you rely on his or her expertise to guide you through the process so you’ll save money and comply with the intricate machinations of the federal tax code.

If you go to a restaurant, do you go into the kitchen before a chef cooks your meal and tell her how to do it? No, you rely on her knowledge and experience to prepare it the way she sees fit. And if you don’t like it? You don’t return to the restaurant.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a conversation before somebody’s cut my hair and that could have disastrous consequences,” one person quipped earlier this week.

Do you tell a lawyer how to practice law or a doctor exactly how to treat your cancer? What about farmers – do you go to their farms and tell them how to grow the food you eat? As your house burns, do you stop a firefighter and ask his qualifications to put out the fire?