ANDY BRACK: Let’s get to work, America

After a year of watching chattering politicians, it’s clear America can’t leave the healing to them. Rather, we all need to take charge in our own special way. Just as you can earn more money by saving early and taking advantage of compounded interest, Americans of all stripes need to start investing their time and energy in promoting democracy.

Think of the compounded impact to democracy if everyone started getting more involved, just as the whole country rallied during the last great global threat to democracy, World War II. Back then, Americans invested by buying war bonds, saving scrap steel and rationing for the war effort. As American men fought in foreign lands, women joined the workforce to build the planes, tanks and materiel needed to fuel the war machine.

In other words, people got involved. We need that now in our communities. The combined impact of lots of individual actions can turn around the split in our society.

Imagine an America where people get off the couch, turn off the TV and engage more by working and talking with neighbors. They can build understanding and their communities by working in gardens, sharing books, talking sports, starting book clubs, sharing recipes and teaching children how to work together.