ANDY BRACK: Speed round of South Carolina opinions

Here’s something a little different – a column packed with as many differing opinions as possible.
Medical marijuana. Thank goodness the Senate finally passed a GOP medical marijuana bill after three weeks of debate. Now the House must follow suit to help relieve the crippling pain suffered by many. And Gov. Henry Mcmaster – don’t let your Reagan “just say no” prosecution past get in the way of compassion.
Tax reform. Lawmakers shouldn’t nitpick the state’s tax structure by focusing only on income taxes. Comprehensive tax reform – including reducing billions of dollars of sales tax exemptions to broaden the tax base – is a must.
Challenge maps. Advocates for fair voting must use all tools at their disposal to overturn the legislature’s gerrymandered maps for S.C. House, S.C. Senate and U.S. Congress. Sue big and broadly to help the federal courts understand why maps must be equitably redrawn.
Stop the pandering. It’s almost impossible to go a week without politicians cravenly pandering to get their faces in the media when they should be doing the public good. The latest example of one-upmanship: Former S.C. GOP Rep. Katie Arrington on Wednesday rolled out another bid for Congress in the Charleston area showing mindless fealty to Donald Trump. The next day, the current seatholder – GOP U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace – puppeted support for the former president, who earlier endorsed Arrington, on a sidewalk in front of New York’s Trump Tower in what can only be described as pitiful politicking.
Support Childs. All of South Carolina’s elected leaders need to do whatever they can to support the potential nomination of U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs to the U.S. Supreme Court. This can be an exercise in bipartisanship. Since the founding of the republic, only three South Carolinians have served on the high court – John Rutledge (1790-91 and later as chief justice), William Johnson (1804-1834) and James Byrnes (1941-42).
Be careful still with COVID. While mask mandates are being removed across the country as it seems to recover from the COVID-19 virus, it is still active. Get both shots and a booster for protection. Wear masks if you feel unsafe. Wash your hands frequently.
Racial reconciliation. Hats off to Charleston city officials for establishing a permanent racial reconciliation commission to deal with the vestiges of prejudice. Cities and counties across the state need to emulate Charleston’s policy example to bring people together.
Kill vouchers. Stop. Using. Public. Money. For. Private. Schools. Period.
Pass hate crimes law. It’s embarrassing South Carolina is one of just two states without a hate crimes law.
Fix the Charleston loophole. Amend a state law to fix the loophole that allowed a racist murderer to kill nine worshippers at Emanuel AME Church in 2015.
Reform ethics laws. Media outlets around the state have been showcasing how the state’s ethics laws are relatively toothless, especially for legislators. Voters expect ethical public officials. Pass meaningful reform to prove you are.
Split DHEC. Follow the lead of S.C. Finance Committee Chair and Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, who suggests splitting the state Department of Health and Environmental Control so each part can do a better job.
Stop picking on LGBTQ community. Legislators need to get off the kick of micromanaging Columbia’s ban on so-called “conversion therapy.” Some people are gay. Get over it.
Spend surpluses wisely. Lawmakers should keep from looking at shiny new things on which to spend billions of surplus dollars. Rather, invest it in long-suffering needs – better education, more access to health care, improved prison funding and more.
Be fair on voting. Expand voting opportunities in South Carolina, instead of creating hurdles to keep people from exercising their fundamental democratic right.
Support small businesses. We see more and more attention by state officials to giving big money to big companies. Why can’t they go to banks for funding? That’s capitalism. If the state is going to invest in South Carolina, focus more on small businesses.
Andy Brack is editor and publisher of Statehouse Report.
