ANDY BRACK: Thank a South Carolina teacher right now

Other teachers shared what it felt like to get thanked.

“Having students come back to thank me for inspiring them to become health and fitness professionals is a rewarding feeling,” said Brian Johnson, a physical education and health teacher at SOA. “When this happens, I feel more purpose in teaching.”

Christopher Selby, an orchestra teacher at the North Charleston high school, added, “Recently I had a former orchestra student write me to say that he was a little sorry he was such a cut-up in my class over a decade ago. But he wanted to write to me to say that he is now a music teacher, and he thanked me for all that I taught him. This is one of the most rewarding aspects of teaching. We pour so much of ourselves into our students, and maybe they are too young to appreciate it at the time, but they recognize it later, and they come back to say thank you.”

Several years back, I contacted my favorite teacher, Frances Scott, in Jesup, Ga., to share the impact she had on me as a fourth-grader. Not only did I get a letter back, but she inspired me again to do better. She died a few years later, which made me extra-glad that I let her know how important she remains.