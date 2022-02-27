ANDY BRACK: The Farmer who was the world’s doctor

It’s still easy to visualize Paul Farmer walking across the quad at Duke University on a blustery day. He wore a navy wool coat pulled tight against his wiry frame. He leaned forward, energetically pushing into the cold.

I remember how Farmer’s intense blue eyes shone with a piercing intellect. Looking back, I wish we had become more than casual acquaintances – guys who nodded to each other at a party or had fleeting conversations.

He became what more than one person described as THE Paul Farmer – the internationally acclaimed doctor of “social medicine” who treated the poor in faraway impoverished places like Haiti and Rwanda. That Paul Farmer was a rock star in the world of global health – a guy that 81-year-old Dr. Anthony Fauci described as a mentor, even though Fauci was 19 years older.