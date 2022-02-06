ANDY BRACK: Those who govern can do better for the people

Next, there’s a renewed call for South Carolina legislators to pass a hate crimes law. The Palmetto State and Wyoming are the only two states in the union to not have such a measure. In a state that spawned a racist hopped up on internet hate who gunned down nine people praying in a Charleston church, it’s not too much to ask lawmakers to criminalize hate. And if they want to go further, they can wake up and close the gun loophole that allowed the murderer to buy the pistol used in the slayings more than six years ago.

With both cases, the people are waiting for government to act. In Washington, it’s no different as Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate seem to be in a continuing game of one-upmanship simply to score points, not do much to help regular people.

Notes my father in his column:

“Because of the 50-50 split between the parties in the Senate, Republicans are stalling with all their might, not allowing even simple bills to get to the floor. President Biden’s plan to bolster many aspects of our government, such as passing a voting improvement plan, and items to bolster our infrastructure, are turned back by Republican shenanigans.