ANDY BRACK: Vague school disciplinary law rightly blocked, but ruling appealed

Between 2015 and 2020, more than 5,000 South Carolina students were arrested for disorderly conduct. More than 70 percent of those arrests occurred at schools — and disproportionately among students of color and students with disabilities, the ACLU said.

“Black students across the state were more than six times as likely as white classmates to be targeted under the law and arrested for being ‘disorderly’ or ‘boisterous,’” the group said, adding that disabled students were also often charged instead of getting the support services they needed.

The case, originally filed in 2016, included a Columbia student who was arrested and taken to a detention center for crying out after a school resource officer picked up and threw a classmate to the ground. Other plaintiffs in Conway, Summerville and Travelers Rest later were added to the case.

Wilson’s office, which appealed the ruling to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Oct. 12, said it had no comment because the litigation was pending. But it argued to Seymour that nullifying the law would take away law enforcement tools at schools and “leave matters up to school disciplinary policy.”