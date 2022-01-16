ANDY BRACK: Want to make a difference? Get involved

For a teenager in the 1970s, the Boy Scout Handbook offered an escape into a practical world that provided answers to lots of things for a young, curious mind: how to tie knots, start campfires, safely hike and camp in the woods, use a compass, identify trees and track animals. Manuals for merit badges provided more detailed information on everything from survival to citizenship. (In my view, the Boy Scouts’ three merit badge manuals on citizenship – for the community, nation and world – are better than the civics materials provided in school.)

So it came as a surprise that a new book on all things maritime, appropriately called “The Ocean,” is based on a version of the Handbook, now called a Fieldbook, of nautical skills, as explained by co-author Chris Dixon of James Island.

A few years back, Dixon said, he was talking with an old friend for whom he once worked, surfing buddy and laid-back singer/entrepreneur Jimmy Buffett. Over a plate of shrimp and grits, Dixon shared the concept of a new book of maritime skills – a kind of “Poseidon’s bible – a guide to all things ocean that’ll be fun to read in a hammock strung between two palm trees, but will also help save your … in a pinch,” as he wrote in the introduction.