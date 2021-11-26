ANDY BRACK: We know better, but we don’t act appropriately

The odd thing about ignoring the reality of this disease is people have known for years how to protect themselves. A century ago during the great flu pandemic, masks were a part of American culture. The difference between now and then is that people had a sense of common good, as compared to today when the notion of individual freedom at all costs trumps any general good to society.

In Eyam, the plague arrived in August 1665 when a bundle of flea-infested cloth arrived for a tailor. Plague-infested fleas started biting people and they died. Over the next 14 months, some 260 people out of 800 in the village — almost one in three — died horrible deaths. But two priests developed a plan to try to stop the spread of the disease. Villagers agreed to quarantine, allowing no one in or out until the disease had run its course. Next they closed the church and held outdoor services. They stopped burying dead in the graveyard and buried them quickly after they died on land near where they died. Finally, supplies from merchants and other villages were left outside the quarantine zone and paid for with money that had been soaked in vinegar. By November 1666, there was no plague in the village and it had not spread to neighboring populations.