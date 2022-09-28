BARBARA ASHLEY:A heart filled with gratitude

Hello again and welcome to this month’s edition of Barbara’s Musings. My first order of business is to apologize to the “Outlaws” of Dovesville. I inadvertently referred to them as the “Dog Pound” in last month’s column.

Please charge it to the head and not to the heart because my heart is full of gratitude for the love, friendship and support you have shown to me and my entire family since “Big Mark’s” passing. You guys are awesome and I truly want to show my love and gratitude to you all. Just know that anytime I can be of assistance to any of you for any reason I’m only a phone call away. It warms my heart to know how close you all were to Mark and I just want you to know you meant the world to him, too.

On another note I’d like to speak on some English issues I have. If the plural for goose is geese why isn’t the plural for moose “meese”? Just asking for a friend. If there is more than one fish why isn’t the plural “fishes”? Same for deer, more than one is not “deers.”

And to think English is my first (and only) language yet these little things always seem to trip me up. Can you think of any that really get the best of you? I thought so. I have to mention that my supervisor, William Calcutt Jr., and I can get into some interesting conversations about mispronounced or misspelled words.

We talk a lot about current events and he becomes really animated when he pulls out a piece of paper to “draw” what he’s talking about. I can’t say that I’ve ever had a better “boss” and just want to give him props. He’s younger than I am but he won’t say how old he is though he’s been in the newspaper business way longer than I have.

Our Rosenwald School Reunion is quickly approaching. It’s the weekend of Nov. 18-20 and my classmates and I are really excited about participating this year. Yes, the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 will be well represented. We are purchasing Polo shirts and letterman jackets this year with our names on the front so we will be recognized. If you would like to join us for the entire weekend the cost of the tickets is $60, or if you just want to tailgate that Friday night $10 will get you in the gate. Previous years have proven to be delightful with much food and fun.

Saturday coincides with the Catfish Festival in Society Hill so you will get to see us riding in the parade. We’ll have lots of leftover Halloween candy to share with the youngsters along the parade route and in some cases the oldster can grab a piece or two. Remember to look for the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 on the banner and we hope to see you then.

Saturday night winds down with a formal dinner and program at the SiMT building and the weekend closes out on Sunday morning with a religious service at Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School with a boxed lunch to go. Tickets are still available and if you’d like to purchase one see me or call me and I’ll get you situated.

Halloween has always been bittersweet for me. It’s the day my daddy died when I was only 8 years old. I’ve never really enjoyed the day but I did my best with trick or treat when my kids were smaller. I don’t mind handing out candy to the neighborhood kids if they come by, either. I don’t need to overindulge so I don’t need to have a lot of leftovers to entice me.

I am just loving these cool nights and the little chill in the mornings. Fall has arrived. Time for me to dust off the coffee pot. I don’t drink coffee when the weather is warm; I’ll sweat all day. The feel of the warm cup and the aroma really get to me, though, as long as it’s below 60 degrees. I know I’m a little peculiar.

Birthday and anniversary shoutouts for September include (but not limited to):

Marci Cannon, Ravenel Gardner, Deacon T.J. McCall, Minister Jerry McCall, LaTonya Adams, Rev. George Ashley, Rev. Harold Echols, Samantha Merriman Smith, Smity Davis, Aalaijah Blakney, Deacon Sam Dixon, Jr. Cameron McCall, Rosa Mae McCall Pierce (love you, Sis), and happy anniversary to my sister and brother in law, Pastor Willie Mae McCall Cannon and her husband, George, Deacon Sam and Flouncey Dixon and Deacon Jimmy and Rosetta Covington.

Birthday and anniversary shoutouts for October include (but not limited to):

Shanel Aikens, Jacqueline Gattison, Bishop Samuel L. Gilbert, Shatara Aikens, Judy Adam, Ruby Lunn, Elizabeth “Kitty” Gregg, Montel McCall, Morris “Fats” Ashley, William “Billy” White and my grandson Caydin Antonia Brooks whose age is now two digits (10), Deacon Andrew Smith, Josephine P. McCall and Judy Adams.

Happy anniversary to my sister Willie Marie McCall McPhail and her husband, John. And a special anniversary shoutout to the love of my life, Reese Ashley, and his adoring bride, Barbara McCall Ashley (yes that’s me, y’all!) This has been six of the happiest years of my life. Although we have been together for over 30 years (our daughter Ryecia will be 30 in December) we only got married six years ago. It has been much different since we tied the knot and allowed God to be the center of our lives and our marriage. Let nobody fool you — it’s better when it’s done right.

Well that’s it for this month. Be sure to stay tuned for another amazing column next month.

Till we meet again …