Valentine’s Day has come and gone. We should always show love not just once a year. Love makes the world go ‘round, or so they say.

Speaking of “they” can anyone tell me who “THEY” are? All of my life I’ve heard that’s what “they” say, well who are “they” and how do they get to make statements that affect us all? Has anyone ever vetted them to see if “they” are even qualified to make any comments at all? “They” always have the latest gossip and “they” can always tell you what you should and should not do. And I love this phrase “that’s what the old people say” so if you are well past the age of 70 aren’t you the OLD person saying it? I’m just curious. No disrespect to the elderly. I count it a blessing that God allows anyone to grow older. One more thing before I leave this alone – whatever happened to “older and wiser”? I thought wisdom came with experience. Maybe I was wrong. Maybe that was something “they” forgot to tell me.

We are now full swing into Black History Month. This should also be observed on a regular basis. I’m proud to be black, African American, Negro or whatever the current culture calls it. There is so much rich history that 28 days hardly seems to be enough time to scratch the surface. Especially now that we are continuing to make history. I’m a little dismayed that in 2023 we are still saying the “first black this” or the “first black that”. Shouldn’t we have reached the point of that not being a part of our vocabulary? Our country is over 200 years old and we still have not reached equal status by now? We really shouldn’t be saying anything about the “first” anybody. Doesn’t the constitution agree with the Bible that all men are created equal? There shouldn’t be any concern to what color did what for as long as one of us achieves we all achieve. The right hand isn’t singled out over the left hand if you use them both to lift something. Maybe it’s just me but I think we’ve got a long way to go to be considered equal. That’s my soap box for this month.

Happy President’s Day this month also. In honor of those living and dead we salute you and the sacrifices you made to lead our country through good times and bad. I also salute the wives and children because their lives were forever changed as they made sacrifices as well. No more privacy for one thing; every aspect of their lives were scrutinized and criticized for years to come. Like I’ve always told my children, whatever you do affects more than just yourself, so being president puts your whole world in the limelight. Sadly some people don’t seem to live life unless it’s through someone else’s. The life of the president must be intriguing as well as entertaining.

This month marked the 2nd-year anniversary of my son Mark McCall’s passing. It still seems unreal and sometimes unbearable but God has been faithful and has given us the strength to go on. Mark had a special relationship with all of his cousins but I want to give a big shoutout to my niece Yashica “Sheila” McCall who was like a sister to him. They had a special bond from day one and I appreciate her for always sticking by him.

Till we meet again…