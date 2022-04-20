BARBARA ASHLEY: A new perspective on things

April showers bring May flowers – that’s a little chant I remember from my early childhood days. We have definitely had our share of showers so far this month so May should be blooming as we speak.

Childhood memories and phrases often seem to pop up at the least expected times and I have to smile as I reminisce about things that I thought were silly at the time but the older I get the more relevant they seem to become. I guess it’s true that you don’t appreciate things until you get old enough to understand them.

We just got through a wonderful Easter weekend. As I’ve said previously, this is one of my favorite times of the year. Everything seems prettier and brighter and the whole world seems rejuvenated. Flowers are starting to spring up, birds are singing. It’s as if God is giving us a new perspective on things and we rejoice in His splendor. When I think of the goodness of Jesus and ALL that He’s done for me my soul cries out “Hallelujah!” I thank God for saving me.

I’m sure that many of you have heard about the proposed merger of St. John’s Elementary School in Darlington and Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School in Society Hill. As you know, Rosenwald is my alma mater so I attended the first school board meeting to see what was going on.

The conversation was pretty one-sided at that meeting as Dr. Tim Newman, Darlington County superintendent of education, pretty much had the floor. He discussed pros and cons of the merger and the costs to repair St. John’s as opposed to building an entirely new building to house both schools. There was no mention of the cost to renovate Rosenwald, which led me to believe that there was no intention of doing that anyway.

Since there was such a great turnout at the school board meeting, they decided to do additional meetings at both schools. I have no idea what went on at the St. John’s meeting but Rosenwald alumni flooded the building when it came our turn. Numerous and impassioned pleas were made to the board to preserve our legacy. It was obvious that we were not going to go down without a fight, considering we have been through this before when they closed our beloved Rosenwald High School in 1982.

I don’t like playing the race card but it does seem like the demise of the predominantly black schools in Darlington County promotes that theory. We were informed of the low enrollment at Rosenwald and there were numerous pros presented that this encourages more personalized learning and that the students would have more qualified learning experiences one-on-one more so than in a multiplex setting where only the high achievers get the most attention.

It is definitely debatable and I for one intend to support my alma mater as long as it is still standing. Kudos to Principal Mason and her staff for their dedication and struggles to keep the school morale up and going. I’m sure they are experiencing a multitude of emotions as they are being scrutinized and all the challenges they are having to face does not make their jobs any easier. We have to find some common ground and I encourage everyone, Rosenwald and St John’s alike, to please step forward and voice your opinion. Even if you are not an alumnus, you still have a voice.

Also trending these days is the “slap that was heard around the world.” Will Smith, a much-loved actor (at least up until now) walked on stage at the Oscars and slapped Chris Rock for making a comment about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that I believe was taken way out of context.

It seemed almost complimentary to me that he suggested she play the next GI Jane in the movies. I don’t think it was meant to demean her or embarrass her about her shaved haircut. The resulting criticism of his joke at her expense because she has alopecia should have not taken the turn it did. And can someone please tell me how NO ONE stopped Will from walking up on that stage? Even if it wasn’t immediately obvious that he was going to attack Chris, where was the security team? I think Chris Rock should sue the academy and Will Smith because they undoubtedly did not provide him the protection or security he should have had as a presenter. Here I go with the race card again. It’s taken us decades to even be included in the Oscars and now Will turns around and portrays us as just what they think we are? Desperate, unruly, maybe even “ghetto”?

I think he should have been escorted out immediately and not given the chance to receive his Oscar (with a standing ovation no less). He should have been made to feel just as humiliated as I’m sure Chris Rock felt.

So he gets banned for 10 years. Big deal. Even a lifetime will not erase the damage he has done to the black community. Please don’t get me started on what I think of his “God is calling me” defense. I will personally boycott anything else Will is a part of and no more reruns of “The Fresh Prince” for me. He crossed a line that in my book cannot be uncrossed.

Then there’s Jussie Smollett, one of the stars of “Empire”. He too just took the black community back in time. To actually stage his own “abduction and beating” because he wanted more publicity is mind boggling. How can this be a hate crime when you enlist the (paid) assistance of two Nigerian brothers (also black, mind you) and say you were attacked for being black and gay? It sickens me that anyone would stoop to such a level, thereby negating people that really do go through this kind of thing.

The true victims of such crimes will now be slow to come forward for fear of not being believed or worse.

R Kelly in prison talking on the phone to an underage girl? Are you seriously doing this with all the evidence already stacked up against you? Come on, black people – use some common sense! Celebrity does not always equal a-no fault mentality. Look at Bill Cosby. I rest my case.

Now that I have finished my soap boxdrama I move on to wish any and all mothers a very happy Mother’s Day. Some women have never given birth yet they have mothered many and my hat is off to you as well.

Birthday shoutouts this month include (but are not limited to) my sister Edneatha McCall aka “Neat” on May 3; and my second oldest son, Coty Alexander Fields Brooks, on May 14 (yeah I did your whole name!)

Thanks again for walking with me through this journey we call life.

Till we meet again…

Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.