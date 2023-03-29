Hello once again, my loyal readers and friends. Springtime is upon us but the first few days seemed like winter had restarted. The weather, among many other things, has changed so much we can barely keep track of the seasons, but the Bible does speak about this so we shouldn’t be too surprised.

I missed Lent season this year. When I realized it was getting close to Easter I looked at the calendar and there it was. I guess I’ll just have to make sacrifices throughout the year. Speaking of Easter, it is just a couple of weeks away. I love this time of the year not only because of the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It’s so rejuvenating to see the rebirth of flowers and trees, the color scheme of the various plants, etc. It’s like the dawning of a new day with so much hope and adventure. It’s like the renewal of our individual selves because we begin to emerge out of hibernation and start walking and other outdoor activities. It’s the season of fresh vegetables and trips to the Farmer’s Market.

I wish you all a Happy Easter and thankfully we may be able to celebrate with eggs after all. The prices have come down a bit. Then again, they may go back up for Easter egg hunts. My advice: Stock up now just in case. The gas prices seem to be coming down so if you have travel plans please be safe and enjoy!

Well, it’s official. My dream come true. My effective date of retirement is June 1.

I am so excited. I have looked forward to this day my entire life. I won’t say that I won’t miss working but just the idea of not having to get up and punch a clock will be worth it. I started working at the tender age of 15 and have been nonstop ever since. My mother, God rest her soul, instilled a work ethic into me and my siblings early on and it’s just always been a part of our lives. I appreciate that more now because I could only imagine where I would be if I had not worked. I’m not high maintenance; my needs are simple. Food, shelter, clothing. You know, the basics. Within the last few years I’ve splurged and gone on numerous vacations but that is all because God has been so good to us. I do plan to continue this column for as long as they let me. I get a lot of pleasure out of writing these articles and hope you continue to support me. Pray for me that God will continue to use me with this extra time I’ll have by not working.

Has anybody been keeping up with the soap operas? I can’t believe the “Young and the Restless” just celebrated 50 years on the air. I remember when they started and I watched the first episode. Who doesn’t know of Victor Newman? He wasn’t even an original cast member but his name is now a household word. They may as well shut it down when he retires. He really makes the show. “The Bold and the Beautiful” is getting to be more and more interesting now too. Who would have ever thought Bill and Ridge would be working together, even if it is to bring down Sheila Carter, the woman with the 9 times 9 lives. Most of the soaps from the “old day” like “Edge of Night,” “Guiding Light,” “All My Children,” etc., have long been put to pasture but CBS’s line up of Bill and Lee Bell’s shows still rank high in ratings. It’s just an escape from real life for an hour and a half and they do an exceptional job of keeping us entertained. The Bells have both passed on but their legacy continues.

On another note: Birthday and anniversary shoutouts this month include (but not limited to):

Charles Pullom, Kandice McPhail, Willie Marie McPhail, Sammie Jean McCall, Kali McCall, Callie Brooks, Miles Pierce, Pastor Matthew Robinson and Barbara West-Ravenell.

Happy anniversary to William and Shaquania Edwards III

Till we meet again…