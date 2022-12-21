BARBARA ASHLEY: An exciting time of the year

Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas to one and all! This is an exciting time of the year. Everyone seems to be in a loving and giving mood, which is something we should carry all year long.

The weather seems to be cooperating now and it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. I’m sorry it’s just hard for me to get in the mood with 70-plus temperatures. The rain has been a little messy but it’s still not like snow.

Kids don’t seem to be as excited as we use to be, I guess because they get stuff all year long so Christmas is not a big deal. We still celebrate the birth of Jesus with church activities and a big hearty meal. By the way Christmas is on Sunday this year so go to your place of worship and celebrate the birth of Jesus at HIS house for a change.

I recently celebrated my birthday and my husband and I took a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. It was amazing! The mountains were so beautiful and thankfully there was no snow. We went to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge but as luck would have it they were closed for that day. Story of my life, a day late and a dollar short.

We also stopped in Gatlinburg, which was a real delight. America is a beautiful country and every place we have visited so far has been breathtaking. Our God the Creator knows how to make us marvel at His greatness. We drove the five hours there and back but my next venture will be on an airplane. I’m not as young as I use to be so sitting still for long periods isn’t quite working for me like it used to. I’ve never flown before but I’m willing to give it a try. Our next venture may be to New York or Las Vegas so I know that won’t be in a car. Pray for me.

My Christmas wish this year is to just be grateful for my life. God has seen me through so many trials and tribulations but the good still outweighs the bad and He has brought me through to the other side with my life, health and strength intact.

I have seen so much loss and disappointment this year but God is still in control. I find myself praying for the less fortunate with renewed vigor and respect. Suicide seems to be on the rise and I just pray that nothing will ever get me down to that point. I want to live to see what happens next.

I do feel for those families that are dealing with this, though. Suicide is a very selfish act; while the deceased is free from the fallout, the family is devastated. There is always the question of what if I had seen the signs or what if I had known this was even a thought. We never get the answer to all the “what ifs” because the deceased can no longer speak. It’s very sad all around and I pray that none of you ever feel that despondent. Reach out to someone or if all else fails reach out to me.

God gave us life and it is a very precious gift. There are people dying daily that wish they had more time so to me it’s even more selfish for someone to end their own life. That’s my soapbox for this month.

My husband celebrated his birthday this past Monday so for a whole week we were the same age. Ha Ha! My son Jamie’s birthday is today (December 21) and our daughter Ryecia’s birthday is this Friday (December 23) so as you can see our family is busy this month and then we have Christmas. As the song goes, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”

A belated shoutout to Qai Cannon on Nov. 2 and Tamala Austin on Nov. 30.

We welcomed new addition to the family, Prince William C Edwards IV, on Nov. 27. He is the son of my niece, Shaquania and her husband, William Edwards III.

As God brings us to another new year, my prayer for you all is peace, love and joy as we thank God for His grace and mercy.

Happy New Year 2023, my loyal readers, and don’t make resolutions you can’t keep! Put God first and all other things will be added unto you.

Till we meet again …