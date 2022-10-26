BARBARA ASHLEY: An eye-opening experience

Hello, one and all – a pre-happy Halloween to you. This month has come and almost gone and we’re actually starting to see Christmas accessories already. Uhm, couldn’t we at least wait until Thanksgiving is over?

The Christmas candy will surely be stale by December and it’s not even cheap. Why would I pay full price for something now and not even be able to enjoy it come December? Where is the incentive to buy early? Flip side of that is if I buy it now I will eat it before December, then have to buy again. I just don’t know. Darned if you do, darned if you don’t. Y’all know how that goes.

I experienced a “white-privilege” episode recently at a local grocery store. I won’t give you the name but it was truly eye-opening.

I was asking the cashier if they had any of my brand sodas in the back since there weren’t any on the shelf and it was the first day of the sale (they sell out of Caffeine Free Diet Pepsi the minute it goes on sale, but that’s another story for another time). Anyway the manager came over to tell me that they didn’t have any and I was asking about a rain check. At the register behind me a white lady was having problems cashing a check so the manager left me standing there and went over to address the woman. She looked at me with the same look I had on my face – I wasn’t finished talking yet.

He proceeded to handle her problem while I just stood there waiting. When he finished with her he turned around to see that I was still there and seemed surprised that I had waited. I said I wasn’t finished yet and asked about a rain check which he said they no longer do and walked off. No apology or explanation.

Needless to say I won’t be shopping there anymore and they probably won’t miss it ’cause I only went there to get sodas. It’s just the principle of the thing. In this day and age there’s still so much overt racism. There was a time when they were discreet about it but not anymore. We just have to pray that much more. If a simple thing like being ignored in the grocery store can be so obvious the Lord only knows what else could go on.

I also need to address Facebook hacking. Someone pretending to be a friend of mine started sending me messages and assured me that I would receive X amount of dollars within 3-5 minutes if I answered some questions. Needless to say it went on and on until they said I had to put some money up front to receive the money. This was a red flag to me and I said I didn’t have any money I could use. The impersonator continued and even said if I had $50 they would do the rest as long as I promised to pay them back as soon as I got my deposit. Sounded OK so I was instructed to Cash App the $50 (which I foolishly did) then they said they needed a short video of me holding my driver’s license saying that I was about to receive my deposit.

Did all of that then they instructed me to go to Cash App and click on buy bitcoin. Luckily there wasn’t enough money available on my account for the transaction then they chose a lesser amount still available.

After that I was blocked out of my own Facebook account and whoever it was began sending messages to all of my contacts, including group pages of my family and classmates, with the video I made and pretended to be me. I could not retrieve my Facebook page because they changed the password and all emails with code to get back into the account went to fake email they set up.

I said all of that to say this: Please be aware of this kind of thing. I was fooled and only lost $50 but a friend of mine lost $600 before he called me. There are people who have nothing better to do than sit around and think of ways to get their hands on other people’s money.

If you get any kind of message from anyone before you waste any time or money please try to reach out to the person that claims to be sending you something. You’ll be surprised to know they don’t have any idea of what you’re talking about. My mama taught me a long time ago if something sounds too good to be true it probably isn’t true. Lesson learned.

Belated anniversary shout outs to Deacon Roosevelt and Arlene Wallace and Deacon Jimmy and Hoseatta Covington in September; Smity and Leah Davis along with Octavius “Jerry” and Toria Davis in October. And a belated happy birthday to Bryson Davis, Morris “Fats” Ashley and William “Billy” White in October.

This month’s birthday shoutouts include, but not limited to: Dorothy Robinson, Tamala Austin and Jeron Davis.

In memoriam birthday shoutouts to my daddy, Edward “Saul” McCall Sr. on Nov. 4 and my brother Edward McCall Jr., Nov 5. Gone but never to be forgotten.

Coming up in November, God willing, highlights from the Rosenwald School Reunion which will coincide with the Catfish Festival in Society Hill November 18-20.

Till we meet again ...