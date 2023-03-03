Hello, my loyal readers. I wasn’t expecting to be back this soon but here I am. Black History Month is over (too soon). Our church celebrated each Sunday with a special segment highlighting a Black history moment. Kudos to all involved and each year I learn something new. It’s fascinating and engaging and I hope others benefit from the knowledge as much as I do.

For example, did you know a black woman designed GPS? I have a renewed appreciation every time I use it now that I know that.

We are approaching spring at what seems like rapid speed. The dogwoods are in bloom and pollen is everywhere! Seems like it comes earlier and earlier each year. I know the winter isn’t completely gone yet though we have experienced some very nice temperatures lately. My mama used to refer to the “Easter Snap” when it would cool down just before Easter with low temperatures like 30-40 degrees Fahrenheit. We were anxious to show off our new outfits but didn’t know if we would be able to because we might have to wear a sweater or jacket. My brother and I were talking recently about the difference in temperatures from when we were younger and how it is now.

A lot of things have changed from the “good old days.” My husband and I did takeout recently from a local barbecue place that has great food, by the way. Unfortunately dinner for two was over $40! That’s groceries for a week unless you have to buy eggs. That’s another story for another time!

A 16- or 20-ounce soda now costs over $2. I understand paying for the convenience of it being cold but I’d just as soon buy a six-pack and keep a cup of ice handy. And speaking of ice, I am not going to pay $1 for a cup of ice when I can get a whole bag for a little over a dollar.

Then there’s the gas price. I can see a low price on my way to work, for example $2.93 a gallon, and when I leave four hours later it’s jumped to over $3. One time it was $3.24! How? It certainly doesn’t go down that fast. I need to start planning ahead so I’ll have time to stop when I see the low price rather than waiting until later. It’s a choice between saving money or time.

My soapbox for this article also includes the cost of medicine. Isn’t there a limit to what the pharmacies can charge? I am diabetic and my insulin alone costs over $1,000 a month. Thank God for insurance is all I can say. Even with the insurance my co-pay is close to $100 but it’s something I have to have so I have to pay. I’m about to be like countless others on a fixed income and medication alone can cut pretty deep. Any solutions from my readers or do you know of some place that gives coupons? I am desperate here and I’m sure I’m not the only one. I can hear my sister Ruth saying that’s what I get for retiring before 65 and Medicare. Even with Medicare it’s still going to be a stretch.

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up so don’t forget to wear your green. I say that but I keep forgetting myself. I am so thankful that doctor’s offices send texts and reminders about upcoming appointments. Seems like lately I rely on writing things down way more than I used to, the thing is sometimes I forget to write it down. Pray for me.

A belated happy birthday shoutout to my cousins Jimmy Covington and Bessie “Cookie” Covington. Please charge it to the head and not the heart. You guys mean a lot to me and I apologize for the omission.

This month’s shoutouts include (but not limited to):

The Austin twins Aaliyah and Jubari; Lossie Robinson Smith; Kylie McPhail-Jones; Ruth Davis; Nyla McPhail-Jones; Janet Lee Merriman; Sarah Smith; Octavius “Jerry” Davis; Shondavia McPhail; John McPhail Jr.; Jonathan McPhail; and in memoriam Mark Kelvincent McCall.

If you would like to be included in these birthday and anniversary shoutouts please email the information to me at bashley@florencenews.com and I’ll be more than happy to accommodate you.

We bid a fond farewell to Matt Tranquill, the president of the Morning News for the past two years. It seems like more than that because he has such a positive energy that overflows throughout the office whenever he’s in the building. I, for one, will definitely miss that. God’s speed to you and your family Matt as you begin a new (and hopefully) fulfilling chapter in your lives.

Till we meet again.