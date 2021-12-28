BARBARA ASHLEY: Have you got a bucket list?

Hello everyone and Happy New Year! Yes, in just a few short days we will be ushering in a brand-new year. One filled with hope and excitement and glorious things in store for us.
2022 is going to be my retirement year if the Lord allows me to see my next birthday. I’m sure it will just drag by because I’m so anxious but we’ll see. I’ve been in the work force since I was 15 years old so I think I’ve served my time. I still have a few things I want to do and I’d like to think I’m still young enough to achieve some goals long deferred because I had to work for a living. As God gives me grace I’ve got the next 12 months to come up with a “bucket list.” Do any of you have one?
I never thought about it until recently so I guess that comes with age. Now that I’m in my 60s I appreciate and value time more than I used to and I’m ever grateful to God for every single day He allows me to remain on this earth.
I do hope that everyone had a very merry Christmas and that you got all of the many things you wanted. When I think about this time last year there were many loved ones that didn’t make it to this year so I say we need to embrace each day as if it were our last because we just don’t ever know.
With that being said, the COVID numbers are up again mainly because of the new variant. People, I implore you to get vaccinated not only for yourself and your loved ones but for everyone else you may come in contact with. I personally think that it’s very selfish to not get vaccinated then go around other people who may be vulnerable and transfer the virus. Sometimes you don’t even have to have the virus but you could be a carrier so please, please, please get on board!
A few New Year’s resolutions I plan to make (and keep!):
Keeping God first and foremost in my thoughts and actions. Sometimes we might take it for granted that being a Christian means you’re doing the right thing. Should be that way, but not always. If we put God first then all the other things will fall in line.
Next, this year will see a new positive outlook for me. Life is too short to dwell on the negative. In other words “if you can’t say something good then don’t say nothing” is a good motto to live by.
Next, this year I have GOT TO lose some weight and get my sugar level down. I admit I went a little overboard during the holidays and I can see it and feel it. Pray for me.
The Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill (my home church) will be doing a virtual Watch Night service Friday at 11. Please feel free to join us. The contact number is 917-900-1022 and conference ID is 6426288. We would love to have you join us and we should be done at midnight when we offer up our first prayer and praises for the New Year.
It’s the time of year that I look forward to most along with Easter Sunrise Service. Seems to be something special about going outside of the norm to feed our spiritual souls. It takes sacrifice and dedication to stay up late for Watch Night and get up early for Sunrise Service so the extra effort makes it more meaningful for me. I grew up in church and those special services along with Sunday school enhance my worship experience. If you don’t do it I encourage you to start. It’s Amazing.
A special anniversary shoutout to my son Coty Brooks and his wife, Shakaria, on Dec. 27. May God continue to bless your union. I couldn’t ask for better parents for my grandchildren and just want to say how grateful I am and how proud I am of you both.
As always I want to thank each and every one of you for being my sounding board and allowing me to share some of the things that go through my mind from time to time.
My perspective may be a little different from yours but that’s what makes the world go ‘round. Imagine how boring life would be if we all were to look alike and think alike!