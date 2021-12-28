BARBARA ASHLEY: Have you got a bucket list?

Hello everyone and Happy New Year! Yes, in just a few short days we will be ushering in a brand-new year. One filled with hope and excitement and glorious things in store for us.

2022 is going to be my retirement year if the Lord allows me to see my next birthday. I’m sure it will just drag by because I’m so anxious but we’ll see. I’ve been in the work force since I was 15 years old so I think I’ve served my time. I still have a few things I want to do and I’d like to think I’m still young enough to achieve some goals long deferred because I had to work for a living. As God gives me grace I’ve got the next 12 months to come up with a “bucket list.” Do any of you have one?

I never thought about it until recently so I guess that comes with age. Now that I’m in my 60s I appreciate and value time more than I used to and I’m ever grateful to God for every single day He allows me to remain on this earth.

I do hope that everyone had a very merry Christmas and that you got all of the many things you wanted. When I think about this time last year there were many loved ones that didn’t make it to this year so I say we need to embrace each day as if it were our last because we just don’t ever know.