BARBARA ASHLEY: Highlights from Rosewald reunion

Happy Thanksgiving to each and every one. Seems like just a year ago we were celebrating this same holiday. (lol) Seriously, though, the year has gone by really fast and thank God we are still here.

As promised last time here are some highlights of the 2022 Rosenwald School Reunion. Just to bring you up to speed the Julius Rosenwald Consolidated School opened Jan. 16, 1930, in Society Hill. It was partially funded by the community and business leaders and those funds were matched by the Julius Rosenwald Fund. Mr. Rosenwald was the president of the Sears Roebuck Company and the fund was established for the sole purpose of helping construct schools for black students in the rural areas of southern states. Mr. Rosenwald is credited for contributing to building more than 5 thousand schools before the fund was dissolved in 1948. As a fitting tribute all of those schools bore his name, thus Rosenwald High School and Rosenwald Elementary Schools still embrace that legacy.

The events began on Friday evening at the Darlington Middle School where each class was represented at a tail-gate event. This was an evening of fellowship and reminiscing along with just getting reacquainted with those we hadn’t seen in a while. There was plenty of food, good music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s along with a few games.

Saturday morning we joined in with the Catfish Festival. There were several classes who sponsored a float or truck in the parade. Including my class, the Class of 1979. It was so much fun and throwing candy out to the kids and the elders was extremely exciting.

Saturday night we gathered at the SIMT building at Florence Darlington Tech where we were entertained and well fed. The highlights of Saturday evening included the Lifetime Achievement Award and this year’s well deserving recipients were Lillie Mae Morrison Johnson, RN Class of 1953; Clarence Levern James, former magistrate for Darlington County; and my cousin Jerline McCall Lowry, who retired from the Darlington County School District after many years as a kindergaten teacher. Congratulations to you all.

The other highlight was the Order of the Golden Eagle, which signifies having graduated 50 years ago. This year four classes were installed since we had to postpone the last reunion due to the pandemic. The classes were 1969, 1970 (shoutout to my brother Tommie Lee McCall) 1971 (shoutout to my sister Willie Mae McCall Cannon) and 1972 (shoutout to my sister-in-law Sammie Jean Smith McCall). If I must say so myself they all still look and seem to feel pretty good considering it was that long ago they walked across the stage to get their high school diplomas. Again, congratulations to you guys. To God be the glory.

Sunday morning concluded with a worship and remembrance service at the Rosenwald Elementary School where Dr. Ronnie D. Hollimon (Class of 1981) was our keynote speaker. He spoke from Philippians 3:13-16 with the theme “Forward.”. He encouraged us to put God first and leave all other things behind as we move forward.

Kudos to my cousin William K. “Bill” McCall (Class of 1981) for being instrumental in keeping our legacy alive and for his dedication in making sure our reunions are well planned and carried out with few, if any glitches. A big shoutout to all of the Foundation Board members for a job well done. This year’s reunion sold out to our maximum capacity of 400 people. Our oldest class this year was the Class of 1951 and continued through 1983 when our beloved Rosenwald closed its doors forever after being merged with St. John’s High School. It is now Darlington High School. We also extended our reunion to include those that were in line to graduate from Rosenwald before we merged and that includes the would-be classes of 1984 etc. Prayerfully we will continue to honor Rosenwald and the impact it had on all of our lives.

Upcoming in my December column Christmas wishes and expectations.

Till we meet again….