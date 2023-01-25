BARBARA ASHLEY: Hog jowls and homemade biscuits

Happy New Year to one and all.

So far 2023 has taken off to a great start, mainly because we are still here to witness it. As Philippians 3:13-14 from King James Version states, “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, 14I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”

I have chosen this year not to dwell on the past but to press forward for bigger and better things in Christ Jesus. As I have previously stated about the past it’s all right to visit but I don’t live there. God has been too good to us for us to repeat those things that He has already brought us out of.

In keeping with the New Year I’m sure there are many resolutions that have been made but are already broken. The promises of diet and exercise were certainly good ideas but let’s face it, few of us have the motivation to go through it. Things we vowed not to eat have seemed to look and smell better than ever before. Most of our exercise now consists of walking to the car and back in the house.

If you’re like me, I’d rather order takeout and drive through to pick it up than walk inside. Seems like the older I get the less energy I seem to have. I’m not lazy, just refreshing. (if you buy that I have some swamp land for sale – real cheap!) Seriously though I guess I need a personal trainer or just someone to keep me on my toes. Any volunteers?

Have you seen the price of eggs lately? What happened — did the chickens go on strike? I recently bought 2½ medium eggs for $11.99! Really? Seems like it might be cheaper to buy some chickens and raise them myself. I may not be much of an egg eater but I do like having some around just in case. I saw something on Facebook that for Easter we will be hiding and painting potatoes — can’t afford to do the eggs this year. Sad but funny, I see the logic in this. I haven’t priced the egg “substitute.” May have to go that route if I really want some.

This time of year hog jowls seem to be the main attraction. I love them with grits. I only season with them for the traditional New Year’s dinner. I like mine crispy fried with grits and maybe a piece of buttered toast. Sometimes I can eat them just by themselves. I remember hearing a long time ago that we can eat all parts of a hog from the “rooter to the tooter” guess that’s one of the reasons for consistent high blood pressure. Like I said, it’s seasonal; I don’t eat like that year round.

Another one of my favorites is beef liver and grits. OK, I’m going to chill on that, don’t want to make anybody hungry.

One last thing, though, is I’m starting to do more homemade biscuits from scratch. My husband loves them so I’m trying to do better. The more I do the better they seem to be and I’m enjoying them like I used to back in the dinner. My Mama always made a pan of biscuits every day but I can’t say I’m willing to do that. Once or twice a week, though, won’t be too bad. Pray for me.

Speaking of prayer, we need to do more than what we used to. It’s praying time, y’all, and if you don’t believe that just watch the news. So much is going on and it’s everywhere.

We need God more than we ever have before and sometimes we just need to thank Him for what He has already done. That’s my sermon for today,

Birthday and anniversary shoutouts include (but not limited to):

Patrice Adams, Olivia “Curly” Jones and Barbara Benjamin James.

This month also marks the 10th anniversary of my oldest brother’s passing. Edward McCall Jr still lives on in our hearts and memories. We see so much of him in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. What a strong legacy he left behind.

Till we meet again….