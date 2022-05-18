BARBARA ASHLEY: Lessons learned from a scam

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears! I meant Friends, Family and Loyal Readers lend me your ears! (My slight attempt at humor for this column!)

Greetings once again as we embrace this season of the year. Sights of the season include lawn mowers, daily car washes, noisy motorcycles, just to name a few. There are beautiful moon lit nights as well and my husband has recently learned how to use his camera phone. Whenever we have to run a route he’s constantly holding his phone out the window to get a picture of the midnight sky. I would have to say that has become his latest hobby. Oh well, different strokes for different folks. I like looking at it but taking pictures not so much.

Happy Father’s Day to my “baby daddy” Reese Ashley; my father-in-law, the Rev. George Ashley Sr.; my son, Coty Brooks; and my stepson, Ryan Scott. I would also like to wish a Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and those who have taken on the role of father.

I’m sure you have all heard of internet scams and people taking advantage of the elderly. Well, believe it or not, as savvy as I like to think I am, I fell prey to one and lost some money in the process. My husband and I were supposed to take a trip to Virginia Beach a few weeks ago. My car ended up in the shop so I tried to rent a car locally but they were all booked up in this area. The closest thing was in Elgin and I had no way to go there so I went online looking for a rental.

I found one that I should have known was too good to be true.

I won’t mention the name of the company but please be aware of the story I’m about to share with you so that you won’t fall victim to anything similar. When I first found the website my supervisor and I looked up the company and it had a glaring declaration of being the top-rated rental car company in the United States so we assumed it was legit.

I called the toll-free number and was given a promotional quote of $25 per day and they would waive the insurance. Adding a $200 refundable deposit, all I had to give them was $325. I was instructed that the only way I could get the promotion was to get a prepaid bank card for the agreed-upon amount and call them back with the number.

They asked how long it would take me to go to Walgreen’s to get the card and said I needed to hurry because the offer was soon to expire. Silly me, I went and got the card but I couldn’t activate it. For nearly an hour it kept saying invalid card number so I called the rental company back.

The representative told me that they would activate the card for me so I gave her the card info. I was then transferred to a “manager” to finalize the reservation. The gentlemen that I spoke to said the card server was down and that’s why I couldn’t activate the card. He said I needed to go get another card from a different prepaid company with the same amount and then they could refund the money from the first card. This now started to raise a red flag with me but I had no reason to assume that this company was fraudulent.

I did know that I was not going to get another card just to release the funds from the first one. How gullible did they think I was? I was then told that my reservation could not be completed without an active card so I wouldn’t be able to get a refund or a rental. I asked to cancel the reservation and he said that would take up to seven days but if I gave them another card they would send the refund in cash by the driver that was supposed to deliver the rental to me the next day. Another red flag.

After thinking about it later my first red flag should’ve been that they never asked for a driver’s license number during the reservation process. How can you rent a car and not know if it’s to a licensed driver? Hmmmm …. I hung up with them and called the number that was on the back of the prepaid card. Well guess what? When I talked to their representative to cancel the card I was told that the card had already been activated and no funds were available. I gave them the card number and they asked what name was on the card – I gave them my name and was told that was incorrect and they could no longer continue the call because I was not the authorized user. Say what? I’m sitting here with the card and the receipt in my hand but there was nothing I could do.

I asked if the card was registered to the rental car company and he said it was an individual’s name and if I couldn’t tell him the name then he could not discuss it with me and hung up. Needless to say I never could get the car rental company back on the line and to this day I’m still out of $325.

That may not sound like much but to someone like me who counts and values every dime of my hard earned money that really hurt. That meant it would take at least a month to regroup and sacrifices had to be made in other areas. I say all of that to say this: Please be wary of online transactions.

I just thank God I didn’t give them my personal bank card or they could have done some very serious damage by cleaning me out completely. Henceforth I vow to not even buy a lollipop online. It’s either in person or none for me. I hope I can help someone else avoid being taken advantage of. It was also embarrassing to me that I fell for it but lesson learned.

On a brighter note, congratulations to all of the Class of 2022 graduates, whether high school or college. Particular shoutouts to my nephew Tracy White Sr. on getting his degree in HVAC; my niece Windy Pierce on her business degree; my great-niece Deyjah Adams on becoming an RN, my great niece Amiyah Adams graduating from Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology and to anyone else I may have failed to call by name. You are definitely worthy of a celebration. To God be the glory.

Also belated best wishes to my niece Shaquania Arthur and her husband, William Edwards III. They were wed in a private ceremony on April 16. May God bless this union.

Birthday shoutouts for the month of June include (but are not limited to) my nephew Julius Adams, June 7; my sister Pastor Willie Mae Cannon, June 8; my classmate Jackie Sanders McClain, June 12; my niece Yashica “Sheila” McCall, June 14; my stepson Ryan Maurice Scott, June 15; my great-niece Courtney Pullom and my “niece” Berthalyn Gattison, both on June 24; and a very happy 21st anniversary to my nephew Roderick Adams and his wife,Patrice, on June 8; and a happy 50th anniversary to my brother Tommie Lee and his wife, Sammie Jean, on June 9. May God continue to bless you all.

Well, that’s it for this month. Stay tuned for more adventures as we live and learn.

Till we meet again…

Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.