BARBARA ASHLEY: My time of the year

Greetings of the season, my loyal readers. I’m still from the old school of “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” and I don’t say that to offend anyone. I get offended because people seem to forget the reason of the season.

How would you like for people to celebrate your birthday and not invite you?

I know there are die-hards out there that say this is not actually Jesus’ birthday and I agree wholeheartedly, it’s not. It’s the day we set aside to honor His birthday because I don’t believe anyone ever recorded the actual date of birth, at least not in the King James’ Version of the Holy Bible. ( KJV versus all the other translations I won’t get started on that it’s a whole other topic for a different day). Anyway, moving on.

This is my time of year. I get so excited and maybe it’s because it’s also my birthday month. The holidays are in full swing, people are moving around again and I greet everyone with a smile (although covered by a mask) but I greet everyone loudly enough they can still hear me. It’s so exciting to see people doing what they should be doing all year long – giving and sharing; being close and showing love to family and friends; thinking about the reason that we’re celebrating because God gave us the greatest gift in His Son Jesus Christ.