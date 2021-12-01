BARBARA ASHLEY: My time of the year

Greetings of the season, my loyal readers. I’m still from the old school of “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” and I don’t say that to offend anyone. I get offended because people seem to forget the reason of the season.
How would you like for people to celebrate your birthday and not invite you?
I know there are die-hards out there that say this is not actually Jesus’ birthday and I agree wholeheartedly, it’s not. It’s the day we set aside to honor His birthday because I don’t believe anyone ever recorded the actual date of birth, at least not in the King James’ Version of the Holy Bible. ( KJV versus all the other translations I won’t get started on that it’s a whole other topic for a different day). Anyway, moving on.
This is my time of year. I get so excited and maybe it’s because it’s also my birthday month. The holidays are in full swing, people are moving around again and I greet everyone with a smile (although covered by a mask) but I greet everyone loudly enough they can still hear me. It’s so exciting to see people doing what they should be doing all year long – giving and sharing; being close and showing love to family and friends; thinking about the reason that we’re celebrating because God gave us the greatest gift in His Son Jesus Christ.
The weather seems to be chiming in as well – we’re starting to see some real winter temperatures here lately and that always stirs the mood. The frost has hit the collard greens and you all know what that means! Yes, I’ve already had my first pot for the season and they were delicious if I must say so myself. Hats off to my cousin Ronnie Lighty for coming to my rescue. I went to buy some collards and was told I needed to cut them myself. Say what? I didn’t know the first thing about cutting collards out of the ground so hello Ronnie? Thankfully he was at home and needed to get some collards for himself too. He then graciously cut them up for me and they were perfect. I like mine fine cut like my mama and my sisters always have. I just missed the gene that can do that. Anyway, thanks again, Ronnie, and thanks to “My Cousin” Cookie Covington for hooking that all up.
Speaking of my sisters (and my brother joined in) they laughed at me for not knowing how to get the collards out of the ground. Well, I never had to do that. As previously mentioned (once or twice, OK a LOT) I’m the youngest of the tribe and I never really had to do much of anything because the older ones had already done it. I didn’t ask to be born last but Lord knows I took advantage of it!
Seriously though, there are some things I regret not knowing how to do like quilting and gardening but I’ll survive. My sister Cush never seems to let up – she gets up early and she’s busy all throughout the day – I told her I’m glad that gene ran out before it got to me! I can sit around or lie around all day long without a care in the world. I may not win the Good Housekeeping Award but my house is liveable. I do the basics – I love a good-smelling bathroom and my kitchen must always be clean but dusting, mopping, etc. I leave to my husband. who thankfully doesn’t mind sharing the load. Besides, I’ve got a torn rotator cuff in both shoulders so that makes it hard to do much housekeeping. I seem to forget now what the reason was before that.
All jokes aside, though, I’m really not a slob. Wasn’t raised that way, but I do think pulling the refrigerator out to mop behind it is a little extreme but that’s something Mama made us do growing up. I wonder if any of my sisters still do that? I have to remember to ask them sometime.
Birthday shout-outs this month to: Cheyenne Gattison, Dec 7; Michael Gattison ,Yvonne “Snookie” Quick and my great-nephews Tracey Jr and Trayquan White, all on Dec 11; my 13th Birthday Present, my niece Stacey McCall, and me, Dec. 12; my beloved husband, Reese Ashley, Dec 19; my youngest son, Edward Jamison Michael Gilbert, Dec 21; my only daughter, Ryecia Ashley, Dec 23; my niece Windy Pierce, Dec 28; and my oldest niece, Angela Pierce Pullom, Dec 31.
As you can see our house is pretty busy this time of the year and then there’s Christmas too!
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the passing of Dr. Charlotte Francis. She was my doctor for over 20 years and I had just had an appointment with her the week prior to her death. She will be greatly missed by me and I’m sure everyone she ever came into contact with.
She was the most caring physician I had ever dealt with and she was always concerned about me and not just my physical health. Rest easy, Dr. Francis, we all loved you but God loved you best.
I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and may the Lord bless you and your loved ones as you honor Him on this day. Remember to invite Him to join in whatever celebrations you have – after all it is really all about HIM.
Till we meet again…
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.