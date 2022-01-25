BARBARA ASHLEY: People who inspired me

Hello my Loyal Readers, family and friends – we are already at the end of January. Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Not so much fun with the weather as of late but God is still good and we are here to witness it.
With COVID numbers on the rise again we are truly blessed. I guess COVID didn’t realize WHO it was coming up against. To quote the song writer “Our God is big, He is strong and mighty…” If we never needed the Lord before we sure do need Him now. Think about that for a minute.
We are rapidly approaching Black History Month (February) and I usually use this time to reflect on people that have had an impact on me during my lifetime. Sure we have Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Thurgood Marshall, Barack Obama, etc., but I have had local people that inspired me and I remember fondly.
Just to name a few, the late Arthur “Man” Stanley was a big name in the NAACP when I was growing up. I don’t recall ever meeting him but I heard so many stories about the good things he did and the strides he made to make “black lives matter” even before it became a popular slogan.
Dr. Luns C. Richardson, the late and former president of Morris College. He never missed an opportunity to reach out to the Black community and encouraged education to the highest level. Never met him either but again the impact.
The late Rev. Dr. E. B. Burroughs, former pastor of Cherry Grove and Palmetto Baptist churches in Darlington County. I was privileged to meet him many years ago. His wife, Doris D. Burroughs, was the music teacher at Rosenwald High School where I attended. Later in life when I became a minister I had many interactions with him through the Pee Dee Baptist Association. Dr. Burroughs was very knowledgeable about church Regulations and I learned a lot from him.
Closer to home, or should I say church, I grew up in Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. I always had a love for Sunday school and the late Deacon David Nettles was the superintendent. During the early years we were an every-other-Sunday church but I remember going to Sunday school on the off Sunday anyway. It was enlightening.
We also had the majestic singing of the late Deacon Waymond (Man) and Eva Dixon and the late Deacon Sam and Aline Dixon. I can still hear those melodies in my head. Our musician was the late Mrs. Sadine Lucas. Somebody would crank up the old gas heaters in the corners and we had a hallelujah good time. Other mentors to me then were the late Jimmie Simon, Lee Ann McFarland Williams, Deacon Tom and Rosa Lee McCall (my uncle and aunt) my late Aunt Katie McCoy and her granddaughter the late Katie Mae Robinson; T.J. and and the late Betty McCall (my cousin and his wife) Pastors, the late Rev. Bert Lattaker Sr., the Rev. B.W. Freeman and his wife, Annie, the Rev. Larry Barnes and his wife, evangelist Evangeline Barnes, the late musician Hercules Quillen, Deacon Andrew Smith and his wife, Sarah, and our current pastor, the Rev. Dr. Matthew Robinson and his wife, evangelist Dorothy Robinson. If I missed anyone please charge it to the head and not to the heart. I also have memories of my mother’s church Red Hill Baptist Church where I sang with the choir and ushered occasionally. Pastors the late Rev. Wilson, the Rev. David Dickey, the late Rev. Bert Lattaker. There was Deacon Sam Brock and his sister Carrie Brock Brown and her children (Viola, the late Patricia Ann, the late Harold Walker, Catherine Arvinger, Evelyn Gee, Illinois Brown and Geraldine Bacote), there was Alice Brown and her daughters Vickie and Mary, the Moses family, the late Mrs. Delphia Moses and the late Mrs. Lyndell Anderson and her children; the list goes on and on. Again if I missed anyone it was not intentional.
I also have to mention my late Cousin Mattie G. Goodson and her late husband, Sylester (aka Ninechi) who were both such angels to me and my children. When we met back in 1979 (they had lived in New York until then) we instantly hit it off and our bond was very special. I think we all should have that one special person in our lives to love us unconditionally and that’s what we had. She would always support me and if she had something to say to me it was out of love and you best believe she never entertained anyone who spoke negatively about me or to me. She was definitely one of a kind. Her birthday would have been Feb 15 and I just had to mention that.
Happy belated birthday to my niece Patrice Adams, Jan. 10; my Cousin Olivia “Curly” Jones on Jan. 15, who is one of my biggest supporters and such an inspiration to me.
Happy birthday to my daughter-in-law Shakaria Brooks on Feb. 1; my great-niece Qiersten Cannon, Feb. 8; my nephew Roderick Adams, Feb. 24; and any others I might fail to mention by name. You are all so dear to me and I love you all.
On another note, Feb 8 marks the one year anniversary of my son Mark McCall’s passing. It seems like just yesterday we were laughing and joking but I know he’s in a better place now and I thank God for the time we did have. As he always said in parting “if it don’t be the flip” I continue to respond in my heart “it will be the flop.” I know I will see him again on the other side.
Thanks for putting up with me for yet another month. God bless you all.
Till we meet again….
Born and raised in the Dovesville community in rural Darlington County, Barbara Ashley was the Rosenwald High School Class of 1979 salutatorian and is an associate minister of Mt. Rona Missionary Baptist Church in Society Hill. She’s married and has four children and two grandchildren. She has worked in the Morning News circulation department for 15 years and loves reading, writing, playing computer games and socializing with friends and family, but most of all she says she loves the Lord.