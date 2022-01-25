BARBARA ASHLEY: People who inspired me

We also had the majestic singing of the late Deacon Waymond (Man) and Eva Dixon and the late Deacon Sam and Aline Dixon. I can still hear those melodies in my head. Our musician was the late Mrs. Sadine Lucas. Somebody would crank up the old gas heaters in the corners and we had a hallelujah good time. Other mentors to me then were the late Jimmie Simon, Lee Ann McFarland Williams, Deacon Tom and Rosa Lee McCall (my uncle and aunt) my late Aunt Katie McCoy and her granddaughter the late Katie Mae Robinson; T.J. and and the late Betty McCall (my cousin and his wife) Pastors, the late Rev. Bert Lattaker Sr., the Rev. B.W. Freeman and his wife, Annie, the Rev. Larry Barnes and his wife, evangelist Evangeline Barnes, the late musician Hercules Quillen, Deacon Andrew Smith and his wife, Sarah, and our current pastor, the Rev. Dr. Matthew Robinson and his wife, evangelist Dorothy Robinson. If I missed anyone please charge it to the head and not to the heart. I also have memories of my mother’s church Red Hill Baptist Church where I sang with the choir and ushered occasionally. Pastors the late Rev. Wilson, the Rev. David Dickey, the late Rev. Bert Lattaker. There was Deacon Sam Brock and his sister Carrie Brock Brown and her children (Viola, the late Patricia Ann, the late Harold Walker, Catherine Arvinger, Evelyn Gee, Illinois Brown and Geraldine Bacote), there was Alice Brown and her daughters Vickie and Mary, the Moses family, the late Mrs. Delphia Moses and the late Mrs. Lyndell Anderson and her children; the list goes on and on. Again if I missed anyone it was not intentional.